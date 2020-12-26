Home Economy Messi’s last record! He gives year-end prizes to the goalies associated with his achievement!

Messi’s last record! He gives year-end prizes to the goalies associated with his achievement!

Dec 26, 2020 0 Comments
There is no shortage of marketing imagination. An American company known for its beer brand has now hit a major advertising stunt.

An action Advertising worldwide in just a few clicks !

The official sponsor of Messi, the American company has paid the latest record for Argentina: it broke the record of Pele after scoring 644 goals in a club jersey.

160 goalkeepers involved!

Popular American liquor brand Messi has decided to send 160 bodyguards to personalized beers. For this occasion, he designed 644 bottles bearing the image of Barcelona with a note (a number) for each of his goals. Each goalkeeper involved will receive a bottle for a goal with a number indicating its timeline.

Iker Casillas among the winners!
The lucky ones will get 21 bottles for 21 goals against Brazilian Diego Alves (Almeria and Valencia), Messi and Iker Casillas.

Buffon has already got two!

Many victims have already received gifts such as Buffon and Oblock on social networks. The American brand could not hear better. A successful marketing stunt.

