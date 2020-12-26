Is ‘Semara’s Family’ (‘Kelvarka Semara’) available to watch on Netflix in the US?

Family Movies, Book based movies, Indonesian movies, Children & family movies, Drama
good news! “Semara’s Family” is available on Netflix USA!
Added date: December 24, 2020
Description:
After the bankruptcy, Abba and I had to settle for a new life with their children in a remote village.
Certificate: TV-G is suitable for the general public
A: 2018
Duration: 1 m 50 m
Audio: Indonesian [Original]
Subtitles: English, Indonesian
Cast and crew
Director: Andy Lawrence
Jetter: Ringo Agas Rahman, Nirina Jubir, Zara JKD48, Viduri Putteri, Ariyo Wahab, Asri Velas, Abdurrahman Arif, Coffin Sultan
Production and ticket details:
“Semara’s Family” was produced by Vicinima Pictures and Cascus and was first released on January 3, 2019.
