Is ‘Semara’s Family’ (‘Kelvarka Semara’) available to watch on Netflix in the US?





Family Movies, Book based movies, Indonesian movies, Children & family movies, Drama

good news! “Semara’s Family” is available on Netflix USA!

Added date: December 24, 2020

Description:

After the bankruptcy, Abba and I had to settle for a new life with their children in a remote village.

Certificate: TV-G is suitable for the general public

A: 2018

Duration: 1 m 50 m

Audio: Indonesian [Original]

Subtitles: English, Indonesian

Cast and crew

Director: Andy Lawrence

Jetter: Ringo Agas Rahman, Nirina Jubir, Zara JKD48, Viduri Putteri, Ariyo Wahab, Asri Velas, Abdurrahman Arif, Coffin Sultan

Production and ticket details:

“Semara’s Family” was produced by Vicinima Pictures and Cascus and was first released on January 3, 2019.

help:

Listings:

Discuss about …:

