News18Telugu – Math Day 2020: Guntur girl has unparalleled talent in mathematics .. See how many records she has achieved- Math Day 2020 Guntur student Anaka Lakshmi has extraordinary skills in mathematics su gnt

National Mathematics Day 2020 – Srinivasa Ramanujan Day: A 9-year-old girl from Nallappadu area of Guntur district stuns everyone by focusing on mathematics.
Kopparappu Brothers is an unforgettable memory of our Telugus. Kopparbukovas’ reputation for attention is unique.
However, others have little understanding of attention. This is the situation of a 9-year-old girl from Nallappadu area of Guntur district, who stuns everyone by focusing on mathematics.
Anakalakshmi (9), daughter of Vishnuvardan Reddy and Satyasree couple from Guntur district. The girl was awarded the Nobel World Record and the World Record Book for her ability to draw attention in mathematics.
Every year on December 22, the government declares the birthday of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan as National Mathematical Day.
Twinsha is 22. On the 22nd Chinnari Sirra Anakalakshmi who focuses on 22 topics in mathematics wants to set more records.
