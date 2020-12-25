Astronauts Christmas message of hope to Earth from Beam International Space Station

Seven astronauts celebrate the holiday season International Space Station, But that doesn’t stop some holiday excitement from returning to Earth.

Expedition 64 crew members are taking a day off, but NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Kate Rubins and Japanese astronaut Sochi Nokuchi took some more time off. Send a message Especially the “regression” back home Difficult Vacation.

“Regression” is the name they gave it SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule It sent four astronauts to the space station last month.

“We chose that name to pay tribute to people around the world and to the teams that help make our mission possible in a year that has changed our lives,” Hopkins said. “We want to remember everyone we lost this year.”

“There could not be a more appropriate name to describe 2020,” Clover added. “The regression of the human spirit is something we can really celebrate this special season.”

“As we prepare to celebrate the holidays far away from our loved ones, we underestimate our precious planet and it becomes clear how much we are truly connected,” Walker said.

Hopkins, Clover, Walker and Nokuchi were introduced to the station in November, along with Rubins and Russian astronauts Sergei Ryzykov and Sergei Good-Sverkov to relax for Christmas and share a festive meal with family and friends.

“My family on the ground is definitely in my thoughts, in my prayers, in my socks,” Clover said. Another video, Points to his personalized socks with pictures of family members. “But it makes me think of everyone who can’t spend the holidays with my family,” he added, thanking service members and health workers during outbreaks.

Earlier this month, a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship ISS with new items including Christmas gifts and adjustments. Roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, cornmeal dressing, cherry blueberry coupler, potato o gradin, cookies and other morsels for the holiday party with seven people all arrived just before the holiday.

Holidays “mean three f – family, friends and food,” Walker said.

Nokuchi also received a special treat from a group of Japanese students at Wakasa High School: a small can of mackerel.

“Before turning the calendar into a new year, we hope you can also use the opportunity to celebrate the holidays, with renewed hope and spirit for the future,” Nokuchi said.

Rubins said this Christmas team is hosting a competition against the Mission Control team at the Johnson Space Center – any team that decorates their workstations with the best DIY outfit from holding hands on space and mission control, wins.

“I know you posted a challenge, Decorate Mission Control? The challenge was accepted,” said NASA flight director Zebulon Scoville, who played a festive blazer and tie. “I have to cut it to make this fort new.”

Santa’s snowmobile for the first time this year Norad, The North American space defense command that “monitors” Santa’s missions each year. The The Federal Aviation Administration was wiped out On Wednesday, Santa flew into space, granting the ISS a special commercial space license to work aboard the Starsley-1 space capsule “powered by a Rudolph rocket”.

“Let’s face it, 2020 is a tough year, and we can all use some of the special holiday excitement that only Santa can offer,” said FAA Executive Steve Dixon.