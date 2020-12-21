Home Science How the new strain of the corona virus emerged

How the new strain of the corona virus emerged

Dec 21, 2020 0 Comments
How the new strain of the corona virus emerged

The New strain of corona virus Discovered in the southeast of the United Kingdom it led to the identification of a distinct phylogenetic group due to the accumulation of mutations. These may have occurred in a patient with a chronic immunodeficiency disorder.

Viruses aim to survive and replicate in the body. To do this, they need to adapt as best as possible to the affected organism, which is achieved thanks Changes in your gene. These occur randomly and are highly favorable to be maintained in adjacent populations due to natural selection.

P.1.17

The new variant has a higher number of mutations than usual

Something technically called B.1.17 presents more changes than usual in its RNA. Most branches of the SARS-CoV-2 phylogenetic tree do not have more than a few mutations. There were 14 before the British mutation was diagnosed in late September, which would have appeared much faster than normal.

Which evolutionary processes led to an inheritance with similar characteristics? The scientific team suggests that it may have originated in an immunocompromised patient with a chronic infection.


Read this too

Draft

“Although these infections are rare and subsequent transmission from them is rare, a large number of new infections are unlikely to occur,” they explained in a statement posted on the web. virological.org.

Evolutionary dynamics and selective pressures on viral populations within this type of patient differ from those experienced in a common infection. The immune response may not be effective when selecting the human population for the virus.

READ  The new simulation shows exactly what the dark thing would be like if we could see it


Read this too

Agents

London (United Kingdom), 21/12/2020.- A deserted Regent Street in London, UK, December 21, 2020. France has become the latest country to ban air and rail travel from the UK following news of the new variant Covit-19. It spread rapidly throughout London and the south-east of England. In light of this degenerative corona virus strain, most EU countries have suspended flights to and from the UK. (Francia, Rhino Unido, Landress) EFE / EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

That is, viruses that arise to survive and replicate less adaptive mutations will do so anyway. This indicates that they may accumulate different genetic mutations over several months. Eventually, more genetically modified corona viruses will develop, which can spread to others, leading to new strains like the current one.

This is a hypothesis at the moment, which has not yet been proven or proven. What is known with a certain degree of confidence is that the virus accumulates many mutations very quickly from one person and three major subtypes have already been identified.

You May Also Like

estrella-de-belen-podra-verse-gracias-a-conjuncion-de-jupiter-y-saturno

When will the star of Bethlehem be seen this December 2020?

How dangerous is the diagnosed Covit-19 mutation?

How dangerous is the diagnosed Covit-19 mutation?

14 Day Weather Germany - Weather Trend - WetterOnline

14 Day Weather Germany – Weather Trend – WetterOnline

Hydrogen: Hydrogenius takes pressure

Best combination: Saturn and Jupiter meet - "brightest star" just before Christmas

Best combination: Saturn and Jupiter meet – “brightest star” just before Christmas

Psychological test, select a map and you will find that you are trying to hide

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *