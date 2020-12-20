Brett Phillips was confirmed as the hero

2020 is approaching and it will be much better, many will say. However, it’s time to remember some moments of the sports year, and this is a valuable magazine Game Chart Has done so by presenting its annual awards.

Who is better than Brett Phillips to go home with the Match of the Year award!

On October 24, when the Dodgers were about to make a serious choice in the World Series (the series they had won the same way), a certain Brett Phillips decided to bring everyone back into the square.

In Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, Phillips’ decisive victory as a substitute hitter against Kenley Johnson, paired with a pair of Dodgers mistakes, leveled the Tampa Bay Rays series 2-2. .

From this somewhat crazy evening, everyone believed in the chances of the race secretaries to defeat the famous Dodgers, thanks to an unknown person named Brett Phillips.

No prizes have been awarded for this game yet MLB Network Game of the Year to settle for the second game.

When asked about this glorious match, Phillips responded that he was very confident in the chances of making a difference at this precise moment. Isn’t that the definition of a professional athlete?

This presence in the battle would have defined his somewhat obscure life and made him the most important man on the game planet on the evening of October 24, 2020.

Good on Fred Phillips of the Race for this worthy honor.