‘Romban Dodo’, Netflix Moving and Powerful Latin American Rock Documentary

Netflix Recently released Romban Dodo, a documentary series on rock history in Latin America. It was created by Nicholas Entel and directed by Piggy Talarigo. In production, they are found Gustavo Santolalla, A pillar in the documentary and the story it tells.

There is no doubt that Latin America is a fascinating region. Through the cultural, political and social themes of Chess Rompan, one can appreciate all of the richness and complexity of this vast territory. In the 6 chapters that make up the documentary series, the history of rock is told from the 1950s. These distant years always marked the course of musical and cultural expressions.

Although Rompan Dodo’s verses say that it speaks to the history of rock in Latin America, the truth is that it focuses on many important countries such as: Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia, Mainly. It is true that their movement has completely affected the continent and has exposed millions of young people for decades. If we work in another season, it will be interesting to tackle other themes and other countries that have their own music and yes, social movements that are deeply connected with rock.

From “La Pamba” to “Floricita ragera”

Everything in Romban starts with the success of Richie Valence of La Pamba, to tell her long story. The song and Valencia’s medieval life were decisive for many young people of the time, with musicians beginning to play in Spanish, something unimaginable in those years. Mexican bands such as Los Locos del Rhythm and Los Teen Tops became very popular, and their sound reached other Latin American countries.

The seed of the rock gave its first fruits, and soon ceases to manifest itself by this kind of south of the continent, which deforms, grows, and tightens, but does not disappear. This is what Rompan Dodo takes us to revisit the decades-long and immense history of movements in Latin America. That is one point that supports this documentary series These are the main musicians of this story who take us by the hand through the most important moments and representatives of rock history..

We can see this from Enrique Guzman to contemporary rock musicians from across the continent. Gustavo Santolalla One of them, of course, tells the story of Romban Dodo. This is not just part of the production of the Argentine musician series, but An important figure in the rock history of Latin America. In addition to his own music, he produced some of the most important bands, such as La Maldida Vesindat, Cafe Takuba and Molotov.

Crisis and Rock in Latin America: Breaking Everything

The history of the rock in general is connected with historical and social moments. This genre has always been associated with young people of different generations raising their voices, revolting or distancing themselves from the established. Rock has always been and will be associated with rebellion, and there are plenty of them in Latin America. How not to keep it in an area marked by colonialism and the regrettable intervention of the United States in every country of South America.

We are well aware that in many countries of Latin America this intervention will bring various bad and terrible people to power. This will certainly aggravate the political, social and economic crisis in these places; Crisis representing cultural expressions including music and rock in many ways.

This is amazing, wonderful but devastating, Romban Dodo How Weaving Latin American and Rock Social History. They explain to us how to shout, dance, and sing; Escape, enjoy. Undoubtedly this documentary is the title for rock lovers, the chorus at the top of our lungs for those who have the opportunity to go to concerts, do crazy things, grow hair and raise their hands.

Romban Dodo is available to all its subscribers on Netflix from December 16th.

