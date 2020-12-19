London and parts of the UK rebuilt in response to the new Govt-19 eruption

The British government knocked out Saturday, December 19 by imposing new restrictions on Christmas reunions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is responsible for bringing the bad news, announced the reshuffle of London and the UK in a press conference on Sunday. This More than two weeks after the partial restructuring of December 3rd.

The United Kingdom has been facing a new outbreak of the Govt-19 epidemic in recent days. “It seems that this spread is now being triggered by a new variation [corona]Virus ” SARS-CoV-2, which is contagious “Very easy”, With probability “Up to 70%” High, Boris Johnson explained.

Shops are closed and travel is strictly limited

Residents of the capital, already subject to restrictions (Has been placed on high alert for several days) As well as those in the southeast of the UK will go to a higher alert level – Level 4, the highest level, which Boris Johnson has given equivalent to the November lockout. They will be advised to stay home, as non-essential businesses will not be able to reopen on Saturday, December 19 after the curtain has been lowered, reducing last-minute Christmas shopping.

All travel outside the area will be prohibited from traveling abroad or elsewhere in the UK. Pubs, restaurants and museums have already been closed since last weekend.

Scotland has also tightened the noose, extending school holidays until January 11, announcing a prison term that will take effect this Saturday on Boxing Day (the only day families can see each other). Northern Ireland will redefine itself after Christmas.

“We can’t leave Christmas as planned”

So this is a drastic turn of the screw (rejected here by Mr. Johnson for a few more days) which was initially given to the planned release for the Christmas period, and it will allow three houses to meet at a given time. Not exceeding five days.

Currently, all gatherings for Christmas are banned in high alert areas. Elsewhere in the country, on the other hand, reunions will be allowed, but they must be concentrated on the same day.

“I have to tell you that with a heavy heart we can not leave Christmas as we planned.”, Boris Johnson explained, promised no “There is no other way”, And asks the English “Sacrifice an opportunity to see those who are [leur] This Christmas is expensive to protect them so we can find them during the next Christmas celebrations. ”.

Along with Italy, the United Kingdom is the country most severely affected by Covit-19 in Europe, which has caused more than 67,000 deaths on its soil. It also crossed the threshold of two million cases registered on Saturday, December 19th. Prior to the UK, Wales and Northern Ireland had announced that they would regain control of their population immediately after Christmas – each country in the UK was free to develop their own strategy in response to the health crisis.

A new variant of the virus has worried British authorities

This new variant, according to Patrick Valens, scientific adviser to the British government “Spreads fast”, But it also changes shape “Dominance”. It may have appeared in mid-September, in London or in Kent (southeast). This new variation underscores that in December, 62% of pollution in London and 43% in the Southeast (as opposed to 28% in mid-November) was underestimated.

There are 23 changes in the new variant. Valens clarified – a “Unusually large number” –, Being the majority “Related to changes in virus-producing protein”. However, he said scientists felt that vaccines would continue to provide an answer “Enough”, When The vaccine campaign began in the UK.

The United Kingdom has informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of the pace at which the new strain is spreading, health officials said. Previous mutations in SARS-CoV-2 It has already been observed and reported in other parts of the world.

