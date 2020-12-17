The MLP will add Negro leagues to official records

Negro leagues have a rich and glorious history. With so many league players in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and with widespread acknowledgment that stars such as Satchel Baiz and Josh Gibson would have easily dominated their premiers if they had come together, the leagues are often considered synonymous with importance.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball created that authority, and Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the seven Negro leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948 would be recognized as the official major leagues, and their records and figures were calculated in the baseball record books.

“We have all known for a long time that we love baseball and the Negro Leagues have created success in the face of many of the best players in our game, innovations and injustices,” Manfred said in a statement. “We are now grateful to be able to count the players of the Negro leagues wherever they are: the major leagues in the official historical record.”

Moe received the news excitedly from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, with Bob Kendrick, the museum’s president, pointing out that league matches are legitimate for those who have already played in them.