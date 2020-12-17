Kirk Cameron names Christmas caroling protests ‘un-Christian’ amid COVID-19 uprising

Instagram

The former ‘growing pains’ star finds himself on fire after holding a mass rally to quietly protest against California Governor Gavin Newsom’s asylum order.

Kirk Cameron COVID-19 has set itself on fire for staging a Christmas caroling protest amid the uprising. The most famous actor to play Mike Sever on the hit sitcom “Developing pains“Most of the participants were named” Christian “for holding the masked mass meeting.

On Sunday night, Dec. 13, the 50-year-old gathered hundreds of people outside The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California, and quietly protested against the stay order of California Governor Gavin Newsom. On the Instagram Live he shared, you can see that most of the participants did not follow the social distance either. “God bless America! Happiness over fear,” he captioned the clip.

Kirk, who teamed up with Sing It La der USA to organize the event, has since received criticism from many, including a thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Phil de la Pena. “Freedom and liberty are very fragile and they come with a lot of responsibility,” he told ABC7. “I consider it un-Christian to consistently hold large meetings and ignore all guidance.”

Kirk’s fans also expressed their disappointment in his Instagram comment section. One argued, “This is very selfish. It sounds like a super spreader party to me. I hope no one dies from it.” Another said, “This is very frustrating and it is difficult to see the world trying to control a deadly virus.” One-third added, “Aren’t you ashamed?”

The “FirefightingThe star initially shared a public invitation to her Instagram followers to join the “Christmas caroling peaceful struggle.” He said, “We hope you can join us. At this time of Christmas we are going to celebrate the God-given freedoms, our constitutionally protected rights at Christmas, to sing, gather, assemble, and sing about the birth of our Savior. ”

This is not the first time Kirk has held a mass meeting. Back on December 6, husband Chelsea Nobel Has posted some Instagram photos that have seen many people singing without masks. With that he wrote in the message, “Charlie Brown Christmas is better than Sinhala, tonight is truly magical! Part Town Hall meeting, part community caroling and all Christmas joy!”