Home Sports Zelda Vigo Vs Cadiz Dream 11 | CEV vs CDZ, La Liga Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips for Zelda Vigo vs Cadiz

Zelda Vigo Vs Cadiz Dream 11 | CEV vs CDZ, La Liga Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips for Zelda Vigo vs Cadiz

Dec 16, 2020 0 Comments
Zelda Vigo Vs Cadiz Dream 11 | CEV vs CDZ, La Liga Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips for Zelda Vigo vs Cadiz

Here’s all you need to know about La Liga competition | Photo: Zelda Vigo / Twitter & nbsp

At the Battle of the Minos, La Liga will face Spanish club Cadiz Zelda Vigo on the 13th. Zelda Vigo hopes to bounce back after making a terrific start to the new season of Spanish high-flying. Fighting La Liga side are expected to reap more of their home benefits as they host the high-flying Cadiz team in Palatos on Tuesday night.

Although Zelda Vigo failed to live up to expectations, on the other hand visitors surprised everyone with a remarkable run on the Spanish top flight. After recording five wins from 12 matches, Cadiz are sixth in the current La Liga standings.

Zelda Vigo has 13 points, while Cadiz has 18 points, ahead of Lionel Messi – led FC Barcelona, ​​Valencia and La Liga in the Spanish league. Senior striker Alvaro Negredo will lead the crowd attack on Palatos tonight. Guests are without the likes of Sergio Alvarez, David Junga and Kevin Vasquez for their home game against Cadiz.

Here is our Dream 11 team for the CEV Vs CDZ match in La Liga:

Jeremias Ledesma, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Arazo, Alfonso Espino, Point Pedro Alcala, Jens Johnson, Augusto Fernandez, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Alvaro Negredo (VC), Ico Asphos (C).

Cadiz plays XI: Jeremiah Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Point Alcala, Foley, Isa; Jens Johnson, Augusto Fernandez; Giro Esquarto, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Peria; Alvaro Negredo.

Zelda Vigo XI has the opportunity to play: Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallow, Nestor Arazo, Joseph Ido, Lucas Olasa; Price Mendes, Renato Topia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Igo Aspas, Shanti Mina.

READ  Swap deal an solution as Guy Utd find out cost of Sancho alternate Brooks

Match prediction: Cadiz 2 – 1 Zelda Vaiko.

You May Also Like

Half a billion in 10 years: Patrick Mahomes or the biggest deal in game history

Half a billion in 10 years: Patrick Mahomes or the biggest deal in game history

Sam Twiston-Davies riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park

Paul Nichols Lotbrooks King George VI Chase Pair Can’t Be Separated | Racing News

The MLP will add Negro leagues to official records

The MLP will add Negro leagues to official records

Omorui scored 22, No. 21 Oregon defeated Seton Hall 83-70

The 15th FSU was ahead of Ka Tech 74-61 in the ACC opening game.

Luca Tansik is not leaving as little as he is left now

Luca Tansik is not leaving as little as he is left now

Has Mourinho Inspired the Best Version of Kane?

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *