The Warriors are battling to support Steph Curry in a 114-113 loss to the Kings on Tuesday

Sacramento – The Warriors will need more help from Stephen Curry to reach their goals this season than the Golden State 114-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Although the Warriors narrowed the gap when both teams emptied their respective benches in the fourth quarter, they trailed 88-81 by the time both teams’ opening players were pulled after three quarters. Kings guard Kyle Guy gave Sacramento the win in a 3-pointer buzzer.

Charlie finished with 29 points in 11 of 29 shots (5 out of 13 from 3-point range), four restarts and four assists in 28 minutes, but key spinners Tremond Green, James Wiseman and Eric Bassall were sidelined – none of the injured sat out for conditional reasons – Struggling to find a consistent second offense. This is something they need to find to get back to the playoffs.

Sacramento, California – December 15: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry # 30 reacts after creating a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors defender Stephen Curry (30) fired a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter of a seasonal NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Randall Benton)

Sound The gallery will resumeSeconds

Sacramento Kings Forward Nemanja Jelica (8) Golden State Warriors Forward Allen Smylogic (6), Sacramento, California In the first quarter of a pre-season NBA basketball game, December 15, 2020, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (AP).



Golden State Warriors forward Kevan Looney (5) plays past Sacramento Kings defender Tyrus Halliburton (0) and Sacramento Kings Center Richan Holmes (22) in the first game of a pre-season NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. Tuesday, December 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Randall Bendon)

Sacramento, California – December 15: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches his team play the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2020 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

Sacramento, California – December 15: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry # 30 makes a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings on December 15, 2020 in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)



Sacramento, California – December 15: Stephen Curry # 30 is spotted at the Golden State Warriors by Sacramento Kings’ # 22 Richan Holmes at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

Sacramento, California – December 15: Sacramento Kings ‘Richan Holmes # 22 blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Looney # 5 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on December 15, 2020. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

Sacramento, California – December 15: Sacramento Kings # 22 Richan Holmes and Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney # 5 head toward a loose ball at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on December 15, 2020. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)



Sacramento, California – December 15: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry # 30 reacts after creating a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

Sacramento, California – December 15: Golden State Warriors ‘Kevin Looney # 5 and Juan Toscano-Anderson # 95 are shot by Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Buckley III # 35 at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Note to the User: By downloading and using this photo, the user expressly agrees and agrees that he agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shah / Getty Images)

But even in the Green game, it would be the job of forward Andrew Wiggins and Kelly O’Brien Jr. to deliver scores while Curry is on the bench. They shot 7-for-21 (33.3%) for 24 points, and the Warriors were eight ahead in the curry minutes.

In the second quarter Golden State dug itself into a hole that broke 37-20 due to poor shooting and a poor defense. Sacramento’s D’Aron Fox (17 points, five assists) and Barry Healt (18 points) had efficient shooting nights, and were allowed into the center Hassan Whiteside (11 points, nine recycling) feast.

Check back to the tours from the second game before the season ends on Thursday in Sacramento.