The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

This girl definitely knows what she wants – even if she knows she didn’t do it on Santa’s “good” list.

9 year old girl Essex, England, wrote a letter Father’s Christmas Earlier this month he admitted he was no better this year. However, he demanded a more stylized list Gifts Apple Airboats, including a trip to France and a penguin and panda – are not “dead”.

A Image of the letter Posted on Twitter by the little sister of the little girl on Tuesday.

“Dear dear father Christmas, you have had a wonderful year and I hope you were well,” the woman wrote. “My year was quite the opposite. I tried hard to be good, but failed miserably.”

“I’ll be honest, I deserve coal, but please I want to get a prize,” he added. “It simply came to our notice then. Here is a list. ”

In all, the woman listed 12 items, including a games console, a snake, a DJ set, an iPhone 12, a laptop and a new computer – most notably “latest”.

He asked for a PS4, a PS5 and a Nintendo Switch and the entire book collection of “The Wizards of Ones”.

Of course, it wouldn’t be 2020 if she didn’t ask for a hand sanitizer too.

“I hope you will succeed in fulfilling all the requests I have made,” he concluded his letter before signing.

People on Twitter thought the little girl’s letter was hilarious.

“I do not know what further shocks me; you have a 9y / o sister, her handwriting or the use of dictation and syntax at that age,” Commented.

“I feel for my parents,” said another Wrote. “Also, his vocabulary is excellent!”