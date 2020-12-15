Home World US politics direct updates: Donald Trump loses more court challenges, puts Election College Joe Biden on the verge of 270

US politics direct updates: Donald Trump loses more court challenges, puts Election College Joe Biden on the verge of 270

Dec 15, 2020 0 Comments

Quick questions!

I think there will be a bigger fan charge when it comes to the Biden 270. California can now wrap it up with a great song and dance. Or is there pressure to let everyone else go first?

-And the next president. . .

No, they are not waiting for everyone or anything like that. In general, this is a monotonous practical step in the whole process. So they all meet at the same time and agree to fulfill all official duties. Since California is on the west coast, it’s three hours behind the east coast, so it’s a little later than the others.

California is scheduled to begin the process at 9:00 a.m. on AEDT. This would be the state representing more than 270 pitfalls.

Hi Peter, do you think that after voting in the Electoral College and giving the number of cases already lost, we will finally see more Republicans accepting Biden as the winner?

-It’s not about time

I expect we will. In the last few weeks, we have heard a lot of Republicans say, “Let’s see this process.” The process is over today. It’s important to see Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Behind Trump, he is the next most influential person in the party. If he moves, a lot will move with him.

Hi Peter, How does each state determine the number of electoral college votes? Is it just because of the population? Will the number of votes ever change?

-Vote counter

It is the number of representatives of a state in the U.S. House and the number of senators in the Senate. So California has 53 delegates and two senators, giving it 55 election college votes.

What kind of fish hangs in Massachusetts?

-Note

I know a lot about American politics, but, to my mother’s disappointment, not much about fish. Want to have cracks in any Angels comments?

READ  US Election 2020 Live: Biden Team 'Thinks We Can Win Tonight' - As Trump Says He Is In A 'Bad Mood' | U.S. News

You May Also Like

The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

The girl tells Santa that she did naughty things this year and wants more stylized gifts

US Political Direct Updates: Republicans urge not to oppose US election despite Donald Trump refusal to accept decision

US Political Direct Updates: Republicans urge not to oppose US election despite Donald Trump refusal to accept decision

The UK has discovered a new mutation in COVID-19 following its rapid spread in London

The UK has discovered a new mutation in COVID-19 following its rapid spread in London

Fishing boat washed up in Japan after 10 years lost in tsunami | Japan disaster

Trump says he will cancel the White House program for early vaccinations

Trump says he will cancel the White House program for early vaccinations

Negotiations continue as Britain and EU prepare for post-Brexit world: NPR

Negotiations continue as Britain and EU prepare for post-Brexit world: NPR

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *