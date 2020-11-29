Govt-19: Labor demands ‘comprehensive’ Christmas travel plan to help people avoid ‘chaos’ | political news

To help the country avoid travel “chaos” until Christmas, the government is being urged to stop peak train fares and introduce mass checks on transport workers.

Labor Secretary of Transportation Grant Shops is required to present a “comprehensive itinerary” to the House of Commons next week COVID-19 Travel restrictions from December 23 to December 27.

The temporary easing of restrictions has been agreed by the administrations provided for the Christmas festivities, which will allow up to three houses to mix in one bubble.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy was appointed as a Christmas travel jar this week, and will explore what impact the easing of the rules will have on the air, rail and road networks and their readiness in five days.

In previous years, more than two million people used the rail network to travel at Christmas and New Year, while millions traveled by car.

The party has called on the government to temporarily remove peak fares during periods of reduced locking to reduce the risk of overcrowding on trains.

It also encourages the government to implement mass COVID-19 testing for transportation workers such as railroad workers, bus drivers and highway workers.

Similarly, Labor argued that planned maintenance work on the East Coast Mainline, which runs through cities such as York and Newcastle, between London and Edinburgh, should be delayed until December 27 so people can return home safely.

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates the route, said planned engineering work would make alternative routes “too busy”.

Labor Shadow Transportation Secretary Jim McMahon said: “Families look forward to traveling to see each other after a very difficult year this Christmas.

“However, we can not be complacent. The virus still poses a very serious risk to people’s health.

“That is why ministers should come to Parliament on Monday with a comprehensive travel plan to ensure that families traveling across the country are kept safe. Confusion in our roads and rail network is being avoided.”

He added: “It is very important that the government ignores or leaves until the last minute. It is to protect lives and livelihoods.”

The Department of Transportation will release measures next week to ease travel disruptions over the Christmas period, which will use an analysis of the need for advance train tickets and public inspections.

Mr Shopes told the public to “be very careful” and “as much as possible.” Book well in advance“.

He said: “When some advance tickets go on sale, when people start planning their trips, we closely assess the demand on the network and have already taken steps to minimize disruptions.

“We are currently developing a program that focuses on overcoming obstacles – including running longer trains and easing the rules to allow more different types of trainers to run.”

Advance train tickets, usually cheaper, went on sale on Friday – eight weeks later than usual, after delays in finalizing the schedule.

Capacity on trains has been restricted to allow for social distance, with many operators forcing passengers to keep booked tickets.

On the roads, the RAC said its breakdown team plans to keep its service “busy for five days”.

