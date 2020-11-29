Home World Dogs and cats live together: Joe Biden says cat joins White House pets | Joe Biden

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments

Uniting Democrats and Republicans is one thing, but Joe Biden He is said to accept a much stronger challenge when he inherits the White House early next year: bridging the gap between the country’s cat population and dog lovers.

The new first family is already adding two German shepherds, Champ and MajorThe 46th President of the United States and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Washington, D.C., on January 20 for the inauguration ceremony.

Now, in what appears to be another breakthrough in trying to reunite the broken nation, the Fidens have revealed that they are bringing a cat with them, i.e. People’s House Will again become the home of a pet.

The message was teased In a tweet The program says that Fitness will reveal more details before the CBS Sunday Morning weekend episode. Dr. Biden was previously asked by a Washington television presenter in September if he had promised her that she would get something if her husband won the election.

“Well, I want to get a cat,” He told Angie Coff of Fox 5. “I love having animals around the house.”

The most popular “first cat” in recent years Socks, An adopted way of living with Bill and Hillary Clinton at the White House from 1993 to 2001, and its rising popularity has caused outrage. A fiery Republican He questioned the spending of federal dollars on the “cat fan forum”.

Clinton’s successor George W. Bush had three dogs A cat, IndiaBarack Obama had two Portuguese water dogs, Poe and Sunny.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump The first American president after James Polk in 1849 Not to be petted while in office, he said he would not worry about having a dog, but no one had time. “How do I see a dog walking on the lawn of the White House?” he said.

