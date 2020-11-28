Trump pays m 3 million for Wisconsin review, increases Biden’s victory margin

President-elect Joe Biden received votes in Wisconsin following a call for a reconsideration of Trump’s election campaign earlier this month.

Milwaukee County, one of the most populous counties in the state, received Biden’s net profit of 132 votes out of 460,000 votes on Friday.

The Trump administration spent $ 3 million in two Milwaukee and Dane districts to seek reconsideration, both of which have the highest number of Democratic voters.

Dan County is expected to announce the results of its review on Sunday.

Milwaukee County Secretary George Christensen said Friday: “The review demonstrates what we already know: Elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure.” According to Reuters.

Dan County is expected to announce the results of its review on Sunday. Both Milwaukee and Dane have two of the most populous districts in Wisconsin and the largest number of Democratic voters.

Trump is expected to face a more legal challenge to Wisconsin’s overall decision, but the window of opportunity is slowly closing as the government prepares to certify its final decision on Tuesday.

The certification is done by the Democratic leader of the Wisconsin Electoral Commission, which is two-party.

Trump has been putting pressure Unproven claims of widespread voter fraud His election campaign continues to file legal challenges in several states.

U.S. Chief Electoral Officer, appointed by the President Previously said in an interview with Insider “There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud” and the president’s statement “affects the courage of our nation.”

Trump’s legal team suffered another setback in Pennsylvania on Friday after the federal Court of Appeals rejected a recent campaign attempt to challenge the state’s election results. The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, in Georgia’s main swing state – Biden wins – The president’s unsubstantiated claims are about fellow Republicans Those who see his comments as an obstacle to the party’s efforts to retain control of the Senate.

Biden won the popular vote by 4 percentage points, 51% to 47%. The results released by Insider are based on desk headquarters data.