De Bruyne and Jesus begin – the city predicts XI

Pep Cardiola will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League when Manchester City face Burnley on Saturday.

In the back, a back-to-back defense is likely to be identical with Ederson, who includes Kyle Walker, Ruben Diaz and Aymeric Laporte.

Joao Cancello has been a regular on the left this season and deserves to have his place in the lead more than Benjamin Mendy, who has returned from injury in Greece.

In midfield, there should be no significant changes as Rodri continues to provide security, while Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva control the center of the park. In the back, the defense is likely to be one behind with Ederson, which includes Kyle Walker, Ruben Diaz and Aymeric Laporte.

Joao Cancello has been a regular on the left this season and deserves to have his place in the lead more than Benjamin Mendy, who has returned from injury in Greece.

In midfield, there should be no significant changes in Roddy’s continued defensive defenses, while Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva control in the middle of the park.

Predicted City XI: Ederson; Walker, Diaz, Laforde, Cancello; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Read the full story here.