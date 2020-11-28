Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is rumored to be returning to ‘Spider-Man 3’

Columbia Pictures

Following speculation about a mid-dimensional, multiverse storyline, the ‘Da Vinci Code’ actor is said to be re-enacting his villainous character from Sam Rimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ movie.

Tom HollandS “Spider-Man 3“May be filled with familiar faces from previous owners. Spider man The villain is said to return in its sequelSpider-Man: Far away from home“, Which is powered by Helmer.

According to GW, a source within Disney / Marvel reported it Alfred Molina The famous villain will show his character again as Dr. Octopus. He portrayed this character in 2004. “Spider-Man 2“, It played Toby Maguire Named the Superhero.

The site said Molina had already “visited the set to do some stunt choreography work and started filming her scenes in the last two weeks”. The “Boogie Nights” star is said to be appearing in “Full Doc Oak Mode”, but it’s not clear if this version of “Doctor Who is full of tentacles” comes from Rimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ or newer version.

Except for Dr. Octopus, Jamie FoxxIt has been announced that Electro will return to the Sony / Marvel Spider-Man movie rights for the next installment. After the news broke in early October, when posted on Instagram, the actor seemed to confirm it, “Let’s run this again for Spidey! [be] Part of the new miracle is the new installment of Spider-Man … ”

“You can not wait to check the new. And I will not be blue in this !! But a thousand percent sing ** !!!” Before deleting the post, he made fun of the new look for his character. Fox previously played this role in 2014 “The Amazing Spider-Man 2“, It was directed by Mark Webb and was Andrew Garfield In the main role.

Recently, “Dr. Strange“Director Scott Derrickson fueled speculation about a multi-movie Spider-Man crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” he said. “However, he later backtracked on his own opinion,” I joked in an exchange with AnManMadeMoon. Everyone should be quiet. ”

In the meantime, Benedict CumberbatchIt is rumored that Dr. Sprange will also appear in “Spider-Man 3”, which allows for a multiverse storyline. Sorcerer Supreme is said to fill the guiding role previously occupied Robert Downey Jr..Tony Stark /Iron man In “Spider-Man: Returning home“And Samuel L. Jackson“Not far from home” Nick Fury.

The as-yet-untitled “Spider-Man 3” is currently in preparation for a December 17, 2021 release.