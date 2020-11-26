New Horizons is my 2020 crore

Some days I like to bottle up the feeling of when I was Animal trafficking: New frontiers Launched first.

As a longtime fan of franchise, I was excited for a newcomer Animal trafficking. But more importantly, I needed an escape. Australia is now moving towards a ‘govt normal’ position, but the epidemic began in March. It was a time when answers were scarce and the future was a terrifying possibility. But as soon as the shops closed and began to lock down, Animal trafficking Quickly became one of the most important games of 2020.

When it came out, everything looked like rocks. We don’t know what stores to close. We do not know when we will be able to see our families again. There were masks and the gyms were out. But inside Animal trafficking: New frontiers, Everything was just right.

You came to your deserted island. You have made some new friends. Over time, you built your city, discovered new villagers, explored the oceans and islands, grew pumpkins, celebrated Halloween, and broke the hall of dreams. There were fish to catch, bug bugs and semi-unusual ghosts for barter.

It was heaven.

When the outside world was a total horror show, Animal trafficking: New frontiers Everything was there to feel good. I loved the game for the same reason People love Dollhouse: Maintaining a small island gave everyone the sense of control they were looking for in March. If I’m not happy on my island, I can move it around. If I want to decorate my house in all pinks and blacks, I can. When I’m tired, I can start all over again.

It also provided the only opportunity to see my friends for a few months – and there was no greater joy than having their little incarnations run all over my island.

It’s fair to argue that my connection to the game is a product of the situation, but it’s hard to imagine a world where I don’t get caught up in the game. Beyond the release time, New horizons At its core, is a healthy sandbox simulator, which is the best of all past Animal trafficking Game and packs it into a glossy new package.

Every lonely month as Iso goes, New horizons And formed. As the days go by, new updates open up even more tasks.

‘Bunny Day’ was one of the first events included in the post-game opening, and it gave players the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful version of Easter. For many of us it was Only The Easter version we got. Iso replaced the regular Easter egg hunt this year, and even home-made Couracia couldn’t take the edge.

But inside Animal trafficking: New frontiers. Easter It was great.

Then came more events. We had the May Day maze, the wedding season and Halloween. New horizons It even added the ability to go to other cities in your dreams. All in all it was a very different year, but Animal trafficking Made it even more bearable.

When my city was over and the things I needed to do were done, it had a way of sucking me back. There were always new events, new items, new hairstyles or activities. While it did not position itself as a cos game, in many ways it was. Updates kept the game fresh and exciting for months, and I found it coming back often.

Of course, in 2020 there were plenty of other games I played and liked. Final Fantasy VII remake The initial option was, Super Mario 3D All-Stars There was one The better Small set and Sushima’s ghost It snatched me away – but none of these games stuck with me. As soon as I finished playing them, I stopped thinking about them. But Animal trafficking A constant in my mind.

When I was stressed or overwhelmed, it was instantly quiet. It added a sense of ritual to my days and kept me engaged constantly.

At this point, I spent over 250 hours Animal trafficking: New frontiers. This is the most time I have ever invested in a game (before Witcher III Although my progress has slowed significantly over the past few months, I do not see myself stopping at any point. Although it was a quick visit, it was a total pleasure to enter my island.

Animal trafficking: New frontiers A small piece of paradise in a hellish year. For a short moment, it almost took over the world. Even though it came at a very good time, its popularity and endurance continued.

Animal trafficking: New frontiers The game we all need in 2020. But for me, it was the best game of the year.