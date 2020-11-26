The fourth planet from the Sun is the most studied planet after Earth, but now and then astronomers are discovering something new. The researchers, who conducted the study, say their findings may answer the long-standing question of whether the Red Planet has ever hosted life.

A new study by scientists from Jackson State University, Cornell University, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of Hawaii revealed that a flood of unimaginable proportions hit the Red Planet about 4 billion years ago.

“We were the first to detect megafloats using detailed sedimentary data observed by Rover Curiosity,” said Alberto G., a visiting astronomer at the College of Arts and Sciences and co-author of the study. Farren said. “Residues deposited by megafloats have not previously been identified with orbiter data.”

The researchers came to this conclusion after examining data from the Curiosity rover, which has been studying the surface of the Red Planet since 2012, according to the findings of a study published in the November 5 issue of the journal Scientific Reports. The rover specifically inspected the gale crater and its sediment layers. Exploring geographical features is a way to travel in a timely manner and see how water, air and other things have affected the planet.

Curiosity has observed giant wave-like features in the Gale Crater, often referred to as “megorips”. According to the study, these “megabytes” are a sign of a massive flood that once washed through the Gale crater at the equator of Mars.

But how did this water appear on Mars?

Researchers say that the heat caused by a meteorite hitting the Red Planet is the biggest cause of the floods. In addition to the hot melted ice on Mars, the collision resulted in the release of carbon dioxide and methane from the planet’s frozen reservoirs. These gases created hot and humid conditions on the Red Planet, creating heavy rainfall that could occur in every part of Mars.

Alberto G. According to Fahrenheit, in its early days, there were conditions that supported the presence of liquid water on the surface of Mars. “So early Mars was a habitable planet. Did it settle? This is the next rover’s perseverance … a question that will help answer,” Farron said.

The Perseverance Rover was launched in July and is expected to reach the Red Planet in February 2021. Astronomers hope that the rover will learn about the climatic processes that made Mars uninhabitable, the composition of its surface and the Red Planet. Held life at one point. The company hopes the rover will help prepare for a manned mission to Mars.