Lori Harvey and Michael B. After Jordan Spark dating rumors traveled together

Instagram / IF / Instar

The 23-year-old social media personality and 2020 People’s Glamor Man have arrived alive at the time of Thanksgiving on a Delta flight to Atlanta.

AceShowbiz –

Lori Harvey And Michael b. Jordan Seeing each other can be a low key. After being caught on camera traveling together before the Thanksgiving holidays, the two have sparked dating rumors from protecting their fans.

The 23-year-old model and 33-year-old actor were videotaped and filmed in Atlanta before Wednesday, November 25th. They flew commercially on a Delta flight, which Shade room Claims to have been confirmed by their airline tickets.

The couple went straight to the waiting car as soon as they arrived. Michael was seen helping Lori with her luggage, while she also had her own belongings with a backpack. Social media personality also carried his trusted pillow.

Both were dressed for comfort during the flight because they came in with sweat and matching sweat, while Lori was in light gray and Michael was in dark gray. She also wore slip-on sandals, while at the same time opting for her new beauty black sneakers. Both were wearing masks.

<br />

Lori and Michael may have flown to Atlanta to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. As DSR points out, Loris is a stepmother Steve Harvey Purchased Tyler PerryThe $ 15 million former mansion in Buckhead in July of this year.

Michael is said to have bought a house in Atlanta for his parents. That same day he was seen traveling with Lori. “Black leopard“The star gave her mother a birthday shout on Instagram.” Happy birthday to one of the strongest, most artistic, loving, caring and funny people I know, “he wrote with his mother at some red carpet events.” Thank you for your support over the years. I love you and celebrate you everyday! ”

<br />

It was rumored that Lori was finally dating AkonAfter the call Brother Abo Thiam leaves it The future, He dated almost a year ago. According to Michael, he mostly keeps his love affair under the radar, but back in late 2019, he was said to be in love with the singer. Snow Allegra After he appeared in his music video for the movie “Who”.