BBC bosses say ‘Gavin and Stacey’ will return “one day”

Nov 26, 2020 0 Comments
Gavin and Stacy The BBC has confirmed that it will return to the “one day” screens.

Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore was asked about the future of the show when she outlined the BBC Christmas TV schedule this year. Daily Mail “This is not going to happen this year”

Moore said there may be plans to return the series “one day” without giving further details on definite plans for specific dates to look forward to.

In September, co-founder Ruth Jones dismissed rumors that the upcoming James Gordon would be rewriting. Gavin and Stacy Locked chapters. “But we don’t do that,” he said before adding, “I let people guess.”

Jones explained that the writers on the show usually brainwash ideas into the same room, which is not possible during current corona virus infections. “We couldn’t bubble, it was too far away,” he said.

In last year’s five-star review Gavin and Stacy The Christmas Special, NME said: “Gordon and Jones have designed everything a perfect celebration that made the show great in the first place.

“Tough fans may have made little progress, but it is clear that Gordon and Jones have resurrected their beloved child with very successful results.”

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

