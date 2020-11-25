Retailers reveal the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals

Retailers have begun to reveal offer deals for Australian shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales.

The major sales period has become one of the most important retail events of the year. Retailers expect to get a discounted bonus to alleviate some of the severe financial woes caused by the corona virus infection.

For many retailers, Black Friday and the Christmas trading period are important periods on the calendar where they can earn the majority of the year’s revenue.

According to David Jones CEO Scott Fife, there has already been strong momentum in homewares and gift purchases.

Camera icon David Jones has revealed a big discount for black silver. debt: News Corp Australia, NCA Newswire / Kay Gerrard

“As Australia and New Zealand continue to emerge from a challenging year and embrace the holiday season, we look forward to a much busier time in store and online,” Mr Fife said.

Department stores, online retailers and major primary chains including Adidas, Peter Alexander and Michael Hill are already offering early bird discounts.

Geoff Ikin, Myer’s Chief Customer Officer, said the national retailer has already announced an initial discount and expects to receive orders online as a result of social remote operations.

“Black Friday has proven itself as a pre-Christmas sales event, and we see more and more customers using this as the perfect time to buy what they need for Christmas,” he said. “There are many great offers for customers – some, up to 70 per cent discount, once a year on sale prices and in every category of advertisements in the store and online.”

Camera icon Myr expects record sales online. debt: News Corp Australia, Jason Edwards

David Jones

David Jones’ sales of up to 50 per cent in homewares, electrical, clothing, accessories and beauty started on Wednesday.

The retailer offers:

50% discount on selected fashion, shoes, accessories, homewear and electrical products

30% discount on full-fledged women’s and men’s fashion including Mingping, Lioness, Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Kant, Nautica and Armani Exchange

Retail price for the Tyson V10 Animal Vacuum is $ 220

25 percent discount on full price toys

20% discount on full price beauty brands including SD Lauder, Hugo Boss and Tom Ford.

40 percent discount on women’s underwear.

On Fridays alone, David Jones will tap $ 150 from the Tyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, which usually sells for $ 9,399. All Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothing will be discounted by 40 percent.

Further sales are expected to be announced on Friday.

Myr

Myr has announced early bird offers online and in-store across all sectors.

Department Store Retailer Advertising:

30 to 40 percent discount on men’s clothing, including underwear and shoes

40% discount on selected women’s accessories and shoes

30 to 40 percent discount on women’s clothing

25 to 70 percent discount on kitchen items and appliances

20 to 30 percent discount on electronics and entertainment products

40% discount on Manchester and bed

30 percent discount on children’s clothing

20 percent discount on skin care and beauty

15 percent discount on selected Tyson products

JB HI-FI

JB Hi-Fi’s “Price Blitz” has huge savings in electronics, with phones and TVs being discounted by up to 50 percent.

Some Samsung phones are advertised with a $ 1000 discount, while some Sony and Hisons TVs are discounted by more than $ 500.

JB Hi-Fi also advertises:

15 percent discount for cameras

20 percent discount on phones

20 percent on some computers

Other retailers offer here:

Kathmandu: 40% discount on clothing and outerwear

Country Road: 20 percent discount on everything

Michael Hill: 50 percent discount on jewelry

Nike: 20 percent discount on storewhite

Adidas: Up to 30 percent in store

Hype: Up to 50 percent discount on select shoes

JD Sports: Up to 50 percent discount on certain clothing, sportswear and footwear

Peter Alexander: 20 percent discount at the store

Sepora: Up to 20% discount on selected beauty and skin care products

Shaver Shop: Up to 80 percent discount

Sunglasses Hut: Discount up to 50 percent

Cotton On: 30 percent discount on storewhite

Smart: will announce its mega sale on November 27th

Good friends: 10 to 15 percent discount on select TVs, computers and devices

Calvin Klein: 40 percent discount on underwear

Conversation: Up to 60 percent discount

Always new: 20 percent discount

French Link: 25 percent discount on storewhite

Strandbox: Up to 50 percent discount

Windsor Smith: 40 percent discount on storewhite

