Home Top News Grossnoder 1-2 Sevilla: Lalika decorative label progress to Champions League knockout stages

Grossnoder 1-2 Sevilla: Lalika decorative label progress to Champions League knockout stages

Nov 25, 2020 0 Comments

Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla: Munir El Hadati scored the final victory following a fantastic half-volley from Ivan Rakitic as the La Liga side seal improvement to the Champions League knockout stages.

  • Ivan Rakitic sent Sevilla into a flyer with a fantastic half volley in the fourth minute
  • Grossnoder equalized in the 56th minute with a Wanderson mace composes
  • Sevilla last laughed with an injury-time winner by Munir El Hadati
  • The La Liga organization has qualified for the remaining knockout stages with two matches

Written by Reuters

Published: | Updated:

Sevilla reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to go after a 2-1 victory over Munir El Hadati at Grosnoder in Group E on Tuesday.

As a result, Europa League holders Sevilla are second on 10 points from four games, ahead of leaders Chelsea by nine on goal difference, and nine ahead of Grosnoder and Rennes.

Chelsea finished last-16 after a 2-1 victory at Oliver Groutt’s injury-time title Rennes.

Munir El Hadati netted for Sevilla 2-1 in the fifth minute of injury time.

The Sevilla star is being rallied by his cheerful teammates following his last win in Russia

The Sevilla star is being rallied by his cheerful teammates following his last win in Russia

Ivan Rakitic gave Sevenla a fourth-minute lead with his first shot from outside the penalty area just before half-time substitute Wanderson equalized in the 56th minute, giving El Hadati the final victory for the spectators.

The Croatian midfielder stunned the home side with an accurate strike in the lower right corner of the Roctic, the visitors missed several advantages in the first half, with El Hadati and Diego Carlos coming close.

READ  Republican Sen. David Bertue mocks the name of Kamala Harris

Remy Capella and Sevilla striker Luke de Jong fell to the bar at the other end before Wanderson equalized early in the second half for Krasnodar.

The Brazilian closed the scoring when a defender was sidelined in the area and goalkeeper Tomas routine was knocked down with a crisp shot, which failed to clear the Jules County fort.

As the game went to a draw, live El Hadati hit a magnificent shot with his weak right foot, knocking down home goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodo and sending the Spanish side to the business end of Europe’s premier club competition.

Earlier in the day, Sevilla were pushed back by Wanderson Magel Sousza Campos in the 56th minute.

Earlier in the day, Sevilla were pushed back by Wanderson Magel Sousza Campos in the 56th minute.

Ivan Rakitic gave the perfect start to the La Liga outfit in the Champions League group stage clash

Ivan Rakitic gave the perfect start to the La Liga outfit in the Champions League group stage clash

The former Barcelona midfielder put Sevilla ahead four minutes into Tuesday evening

The former Barcelona midfielder put Sevilla ahead four minutes into Tuesday evening

Advertising

You May Also Like

Manuel Neuer lifts the Champions League trophy for Bayern Munich

Champions League last 16: When is the draw? Dates, Devices, Teams for Knockout Stage | Football News

A Thanksgiving parade, unaffected by snow or wind, picks up an infection

A Thanksgiving parade, unaffected by snow or wind, picks up an infection

jean white

Welsh CNO Jean White is set to step down at Easter 2021

Who was the first 'Jeopardy!' Guest host? : NPR

Who was the first ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest host? : NPR

When does the lock end? Date and Time UK Govt Layer Restrictions begin and how long they last

When does the lock end? Date and Time UK Govt Layer Restrictions begin and how long they last

The Vikings place receiver Adam Theelan on the team's Reserve / Govt-19 list

The Vikings place receiver Adam Theelan on the team’s Reserve / Govt-19 list

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *