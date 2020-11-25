Sevilla reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to go after a 2-1 victory over Munir El Hadati at Grosnoder in Group E on Tuesday.

As a result, Europa League holders Sevilla are second on 10 points from four games, ahead of leaders Chelsea by nine on goal difference, and nine ahead of Grosnoder and Rennes.

Chelsea finished last-16 after a 2-1 victory at Oliver Groutt’s injury-time title Rennes.

Munir El Hadati netted for Sevilla 2-1 in the fifth minute of injury time.

The Sevilla star is being rallied by his cheerful teammates following his last win in Russia

Ivan Rakitic gave Sevenla a fourth-minute lead with his first shot from outside the penalty area just before half-time substitute Wanderson equalized in the 56th minute, giving El Hadati the final victory for the spectators.

The Croatian midfielder stunned the home side with an accurate strike in the lower right corner of the Roctic, the visitors missed several advantages in the first half, with El Hadati and Diego Carlos coming close.

Remy Capella and Sevilla striker Luke de Jong fell to the bar at the other end before Wanderson equalized early in the second half for Krasnodar.

The Brazilian closed the scoring when a defender was sidelined in the area and goalkeeper Tomas routine was knocked down with a crisp shot, which failed to clear the Jules County fort.

As the game went to a draw, live El Hadati hit a magnificent shot with his weak right foot, knocking down home goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodo and sending the Spanish side to the business end of Europe’s premier club competition.

Ivan Rakitic gave the perfect start to the La Liga outfit in the Champions League group stage clash