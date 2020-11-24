When does the lock end? Date and Time UK Govt Layer Restrictions begin and how long they last

Boris Johnson has unveiled his Govt Winter Plan, which will see the UK return to a three-tier system once the current locking rules are completed.

Although the measures around the Christmas break may be temporarily relaxed, the restrictions are a strict version of the measures put in place in October.

I Newsletter Latest news and analysis

read more What layer am I on? When the list of areas in each layer of the Govt rules is announced, the latest case figures

Mr Johnson has been issuing two separate telegrams, which will be presented to the council before a press conference in the House on Monday afternoon.

Here’s what the new regulations will include when changing the current national lock, and how long the measures will last.

Mr Johnson still isolates himself and makes his announcements remotely (Photo: PA)

When does the locking end and the layering begins?

Since the locks were introduced on Thursday, November 5th, the government has insisted that they expire on Wednesday, December 2nd.

This is the legal end point of the proceedings and any extension must be passed by a parliamentary vote.

In his address to parliament on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister pointed out that the new tier restrictions would take effect immediately after the lockout, which would be recommended from 00.01 on December 2.

He said: “From next Wednesday, people will be able to leave their homes for any purpose and meet others in public places outside, subject to six rules.

“Collective worship, weddings and outdoor games can be reopened, and shops, personal care, gyms and the leisure sector may reopen.”

Although the Prime Minister outlined the rules on Monday, the list of areas covered by each tier will be announced on Thursday, November 26th.

How Long Will Layer Restrictions Last?

UK plots will be reviewed on a regular basis in line with the latest data and trends, and there will be a legal obligation to review activities on a regular basis.

The government appears optimistic that the restrictions could be phased out until spring, when vaccines are approved by regulators, and Mr Johnson has set March as a realistic deadline.

This allows the plan to release the vaccine next month before a broader program in the new year – although the test results are positive, no vaccine has yet received regulatory approval.

What are layered rules?

Earlier the first tier followed the same national measures in force across the country at the time, including a 10-night curfew order for pubs and restaurants and a ban on more than six crowds.

The second layer – high caution – was that the housing compound was banned inside the house, while Rule Six applied consistently outside. Layer Three was very cautious and forbade social mixing indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars were told to close if they could not function as a restaurant.

In his announcement, Mr Johnson said: “Therefore, national action is not going to change for free. Govt.

“Even though the previous local layers reduced the ‘R’ number, they were not enough to bring it down one. So scientific advice, I’m afraid, is to tighten our layers when we come out.”

Under the new system (photo: PA) two more areas are expected to go to three and three tiers

Under the new rules, most parts of the UK will be placed under higher tiers, and some specific restrictions will be different from before.

For example, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open longer than the 10pm curfew order that existed earlier in Tier One and Two.

Although last orders must be called at 10pm, people will have extra hours to finish their food and drinks, and the opening time will be extended to 11pm.

On the third floor, pubs and restaurants will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery services, while indoor entertainment, hotels and other accommodation will be closed.

More space is expected to be placed under layers two and three than in October, which prevents almost all socialization with those outside your home.

Rather than being subject to a local authority decision, gyms across the UK will be allowed to reopen, and essential retail sales will also open their doors as the government seeks to increase pre-Christmas spending.

Outdoor sports and religious services are expected to be allowed on all levels.

What will happen at Christmas?

He told the Commons: “I can’t say that Christmas this year will be normal, but spending time with loved ones during a tragic time is still precious to people of all faiths.

“We all want some kind of Christmas, we need it, and we certainly feel we deserve it. But what we don’t want is to be careful in throwing the virus back into the air and forcing all of us to lock up again in January.

“So while allowing families to reunite and minimizing risk, we work with distributed administrations on a special time-limited Christmas distribution that embraces the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Many homes – possibly three – may be allowed to build a bubble temporarily from December 22 to 28, with plans covering all four countries in the UK, Daily Telegraph.

Restrictions on church services that allow Christmas Day services to be held are also to be lifted.

But ministers have made it clear that the festive period will be normal, though no plans have been made yet.

Will layer restrictions definitely vote?

MVs will have to vote through the Govt Winter Plan, which is likely to pass – the Prime Minister will be wary of a backlash from backbone Tory MPs who oppose the new restrictions.

During a vote on the current four-week system earlier this month, 32 Conservatives revolted against the move, and 17 voted in favor, including former Prime Minister Theresa May.

A “Govt Rescue Committee” has been formed, led by former chief Corey Mark Harper and former Brexit minister Steve Baker, to oppose the new measures, with recommendations listed on the 50 Tories.