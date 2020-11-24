The Vikings place receiver Adam Theelan on the team’s Reserve / Govt-19 list

David Berding-America Game Today



The search for the Minnesota Vikings for .500 is a bit difficult. On Monday, the team appointed Adam Theelan, whose 11 Touchdown receptions currently lead the NFL, on their reserve / Covit-19 list. Theelan will now have to test negative for the virus throughout the week in order to get a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Theelan, a two-time pro bowler, has been playing his best game of the 2020 season, capturing eight of 12 goals in 113 overs and two touchdowns, losing to the Vikings’ 31-28 cowboys. In the past two weeks, the 30-year-old receiver has caught 12 of 18 goals for 167 yards and four touchdowns. This season, Theelan has averaged 49 of 76 goals for 646 yards, while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Higs’ game helped the Vikings win three of their last four games after a 1-5 start. Minnesota are currently 4-6, currently seventh and final in the NFC playoffs in two games behind the Cardinals.

If Theelan is unable to play on Sunday, the responsibility for the Vikings’ offense will be even greater when he pushes Dolvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson back. Despite missing a game due to injury, Cook is currently second in the NFL with 1,069 quick yards. He also averaged 144 all-purpose yards per game and 14 touchdowns. Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick until 2020, holds 45 of 59 goals for 848 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota’s leading recipients after Jefferson and Theelan are Cook and tightly Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith. Recipients Olapici Johnson and Chad Beepe combined to catch only 13 of 23 goals for 165 yards through 10 games. On Sunday, the Vikings will face the Panthers defense, who are 19th in the league’s allowed yards and 31st in third performances.