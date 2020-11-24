NBA 2K21 (Next-Gen): How to become a starter in MyCareer

After completing your partnership in the NCAA or G-League, your MyPlayer incarnation will be pushed into the NBA in MyCareer mode of NBA 2K21. Playing with Mickey would be a great opportunity to grind for VCs and badges, but to maximize your growth, you need to get down to the starting lineup. Why? Going to the starting line means more minutes on the court and more opportunities to increase VC and badge progress.

But you may be wondering how to get your player in the starting lineup? Let’s see what you need to know.

How to enter the opening five

Although it does not require a package to become a starter in NBA 2K21, the key is to play well. However, you should have an average of 9-12 ppg and accumulate a good amount of assistance (for guards and small pioneers) and / or restarts (for Power Forwards and Center) to extend 10-15 games. Starting sequence. You know when one of the coaches on the team approaches your MyPlayer on a cut screen and tells you that you need to continue playing well.

If you do, make sure you participate in practice as well, as this will help increase your badges so you can build it into the starting lineup within your first 20 games of your NBA career.