Ina Garden’s Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich 1 has an ‘unusual’ ingredient

Ina Garden creates some truly exquisite dishes to serve guests, but also has her own refreshing loops in classic comfort food. For example, remember how she takes a regular cheese fried sandwich to another level by adding an “unusual” ingredient.

Ina Garden | Nom Kalai / Getty Images for NYCWFF

The developed version of Ina Garden of a grilled cheese sandwich will take some time

Grilled cheese sandwiches of the past require a hot pan, bread, butter and cheese slices. There are a few extra steps to the most delicious sandwich in Garden’s version, but this is not a quick comfort meal to pull together in a hurry.

The bare-footed Contessa Ultimate Grilled Cheese recipe includes a cheese mix and a spread of her mix for each sandwich… plus bacon.

The recipe is to cook the bacon, which is an extra step that is not part of a regular grilled cheese sandwich, but the best strategy for it is for her: bake it for 20 to 30 minutes on a rack set on a sheet pan in the 400 degree oven.

Bare Condesa Roasted Cheese Sandwich has an unusual ingredient

In one episode when Garden showed the steps to making his grilled cheese sandwich Contessa with bare feet, He mentioned the “unusual” ingredient he adds to his sandwich: Parmesan cheese.

Parmesan cheese is part of a spread that contains mayonnaise, dijon mustard, salt and pepper, which is generously distributed on each loaf.

He also uses a mixture of cheeses, cedar and croutons, which stick to the food processor before being placed in sandwiches.

When all is said and done, she is frying sandwiches in a panini press.

Condesa toasted cheese recipe with bare feet

Condesa recipe with bare feet for him Grilled cheese sandwich Is on his website and lists the following items:

12 slices thick cut pork

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup freshly ground Parmesan cheese

10 tsp kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 white fullman loaf or sourdough bread, sliced ​​½ inch thick (12 pieces)

6 tablespoons salt butter at room temperature

6 ounces aged crயme de la crme or comte cheese, minced

6 ounces extra sharp cedar, crushed

Garden begins with a pre-heated 400 degree oven for the pork, which is arranged in a single layer on a rack placed on a sheet pan. Cook the bacon for 20 to 30 minutes, once filtered and cooled, then cut it into small pieces.

Combine mayonnaise, mustard, and Parmesan cheese with salt and pepper in a small bowl. She starts by buttering each loaf and then flipping them to the side of the butter so she can spread the sandwiches together with the bacon and minced cheese.

The sandwiches are cooked in a hot panini press and fried for 3 to 5 minutes. If you do not have a panini press, you can use a hot frying pan, fry on one side for 3 to 5 minutes, while frying, flip to the other and grill.