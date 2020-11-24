Govt-19: Weekly deaths in England and Wales increase from May | UK News

There were 2,466 corona virus deaths in the UK and Wales during the week to November 13.

Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) that counts where death certificates are COVID-19 As mentioned, in the previous seven days it had increased by 529 (27%) to 1,937 deaths.

This is the highest weekly count since the week ended May 22nd.

Live updates on the corona virus in the UK and around the world

Taking all the causes of death into account, 12,254 people died in the 46th week (week to November 13) in the UK and Wales – 1,904 (18.4%) higher than the five-year average.

This is the worst 46th week for deaths since 1993, without adjusting for population growth.

The Corona virus Deaths rose for the tenth week in a row, accounting for one-fifth of all deaths in the UK and Wales that week.

Northwest England had the largest number, recording 615 in seven days – the highest in the region since the week ended May 15, ONS said.

450 died in Yorkshire and Humber; The highest return to the region since the week ended May 15.

Approximately 284 deaths have been reported in the West Midlands – peak from week 22 to May 22 – 245 in the East Midlands: week to May 15.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



PM: ‘This season should be fun and careful’



In Wales, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has risen from 166 deaths in the week from November 6 to 190 deaths per week from November 13.

All English provinces, and Wales, saw the highest number of deaths in the first week of November 13, above the five-year average.

However, ONS reports that weekly recorded deaths related to the corona virus are lower than the five-year average for the third week in a row.

As of November 13, there were 62,162 deaths from COVID-19 in the UK and Wales, according to the ONS.

While statistics show that corona virus case rates have dropped in most parts of the UK, 249 in 315 areas have fallen.

However, London and the Southeast are second only to Hull in Swale, Kent. Covid Hotspot.

The rate in the coastal area was 565 cases per 100,000 people (848 cases in total), up from 531 percent the week before.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



‘We have a vaccine for the world’



These figures are for the seven days from November 19 and are published by the Public Health UK, based on tests in laboratories and the wider community.

In the meantime, University of Oxford and Astrogeneca Their corona virus vaccine is reported to be up to 90% effective.

It is hoped that the drugs will be administered early next month.