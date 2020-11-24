Corona virus direct updates: More than 85,700 Govt-19 patients hospitalized nationwide

November 24, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST
Workers call on Walmart, Amazon and other retailers to reimburse risk pay before the holiday rush
Issued by Abba Butter and Christopher Ingraham
Walmart, Amazon, Crocker and other major retailers are urging their employers to reinstate risk pay and reinforce safety regulations ahead of the busy holiday shopping season as corona virus infection rates rise.
The United Food and Commerce Workers’ Union, which represents 900,000 grocery workers in chains such as Groger, Safeway and Giant, on Monday urged retailers to do more to protect workers from the virus that has infected more than 12.3 million Americans. Separately, the Workers’ Rights Committee called on employers such as United for Respect, Walmart, Amazon and Petco to pay an additional $ 5 per hour for the duration of the epidemic. Although many grocery and retail chains offered extra pay – usually $ 2 per hour – at the onset of the epidemic, most dropped the premium.
According to labor groups, at least 131 grocery workers have died due to Govt-19, although the actual death rate could be much higher. Retailers generally do not require health officials, staff or customers to report infections or deaths.