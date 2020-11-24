Corona virus direct updates: More than 85,700 Govt-19 patients hospitalized nationwide

The United Food and Commerce Workers’ Union, which represents 900,000 grocery workers in chains such as Groger, Safeway and Giant, on Monday urged retailers to do more to protect workers from the virus that has infected more than 12.3 million Americans. Separately, the Workers’ Rights Committee called on employers such as United for Respect, Walmart, Amazon and Petco to pay an additional $ 5 per hour for the duration of the epidemic. Although many grocery and retail chains offered extra pay – usually $ 2 per hour – at the onset of the epidemic, most dropped the premium.