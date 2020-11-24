Home Science A giant asteroid like Burj Khalifa will cross Earth at 90,000 km on Sunday

A giant asteroid like Burj Khalifa will cross Earth at 90,000 km on Sunday

A Asteroid At 800 meters high and more than 500 meters wide, it will reach Earth at a speed of 90,000 km / h on Sunday.

Asteroid 2000 WO107 The tallest building in the world – the 830-meter-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and is expected to cross our planet on Sunday, November 29 at 9.09pm (AEDT).

Scientists have been monitoring the monster space rock since its discovery by astronomers in New Mexico in 2000.

NASA Asteroid has provided a formal identification “Near Earth” (NEO) Because it falls within 1.3 astronomical units of the Earth.

An astronomical unit is the distance between the earth and the sun – 150,000,000 km.

Asteroid 2000 WO107 is as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and is expected to cross Earth on Sunday, November 29 at 9.09pm (AEDT). debt: ratpack223/Getty Images / iStockPhoto
