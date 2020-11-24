A giant asteroid like Burj Khalifa will cross Earth at 90,000 km on Sunday

A Asteroid At 800 meters high and more than 500 meters wide, it will reach Earth at a speed of 90,000 km / h on Sunday.

Asteroid 2000 WO107 The tallest building in the world – the 830-meter-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and is expected to cross our planet on Sunday, November 29 at 9.09pm (AEDT).

Scientists have been monitoring the monster space rock since its discovery by astronomers in New Mexico in 2000.

NASA Asteroid has provided a formal identification “Near Earth” (NEO) Because it falls within 1.3 astronomical units of the Earth.

An astronomical unit is the distance between the earth and the sun – 150,000,000 km.

Due to its proximity to the asteroid’s orbit, it is classified by authorities as a “dangerous asteroid”.

Fortunately for all of us, the asteroid is 4,302,775 km from Earth.

While it may seem enough not to worry, its classification as an NEO means that NASA will implement its near-Earth object production strategy and action plan for a worse situation.

According to experts, this is not the first (or last) time that the asteroid 2000 WO107 has a close call with Earth.

“2000 WO107 orbits the Sun every 318 days (0.87 years), approaching 0.20 AU and reaching 1.62 AU from the Sun.” spacereference.org Mentioned in the article.

“Its orbit is very elliptical. The 2000 WO107 is about 0.5 km in diameter, small in absolute terms, but larger than ~ 97% asteroids, comparable to the Golden Gate Bridge. ”

What is an asteroid?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) defines asteroids as “rocks and airless remnants remaining from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.”

The Space Commission estimates that there are approximately 1,031,488 of them.