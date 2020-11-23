WoW Shadowlands Releases Time News and World of Warcraft Update Latest | Gaming | Entertainment

Following a series of delays and setbacks, the new World of Warcraft expansion has arrived today, with plans to launch a major connection to the servers in the coming hours. The pre-patch event has delivered new content ahead of this latest DLC release, but that doesn’t compare to everything planned for Blizzard year-round and beyond. Traveling beyond the distorted screen means completing personal challenges to the agreement you have chosen.

As Blizzard has already confirmed, each deal offers 15 unique allies, including the Soulbinds you meet, 6 adventurers you recruit through Renown, and 6 additional allies who can be redeemed from Dorcast, Tower of the Damn. Beyond this week’s WoW Shadowland launch time, there will also be an introduction to the expansion’s first test experience. WoW Shadowlands Season 1 kicks off on December 8, with the gates of Fort Natria opening. Numerous adventures await those who visit the eight new dungeons in the Shadowlands – 4 equal dungeons and 4 maximum level dungeons. Adventurers will gain access to each of the equatorial dungeons as they advance through the Boston, Maltroxus, Artenweld and Reventreth zones. But before everything happens, it’s good to know when WoW Shadowlands will be available for everyone to download and play.

Wow Shadowlands publishes date and release time news Blizzard has confirmed that the release date of the new Wow Shadowlands is set for November 23, 2020 in the United States. While the World of Warcraft development team has confirmed that Wo Shadowlands will be released in the United States on November 23, the new expansion will be broadcast live on November 24 in most parts of Europe. For gamers in the UK, the Wo Shadowlands release time is set for November 23 at 11pm GMT. Meanwhile, in places like Paris and Berlin, players will have to wait extra hours, technically leaving those regions open on November 24th. As always, it is worth monitoring the official World of Warcraft social media feeds because there can always be last minute changes.