Tigress Vs Toluca: Live Stream Online Updates (2-0) | 11/22/2020

Tigris 2-0 Toluca
Half time
Goal Tigress 2-0
43 ‘
Shot from outside to the gignock area going up
42 ‘
Rubens Free Throw It goes above the goal
41 ‘
Now it’s Pizarro’s fault, he’s painted yellow
Goal Tigress 1-0
36 ‘
Strong entry to the edge of the area and Gonzalez are wary
Saga’s fault
30 ‘
The karaoke shot is deflected and ends in a corner
29 ‘
Very bad Pizarro served for second position
25 ‘
Kignok wanted to look back, but was caught out of place
24 ‘
Free shot by the Tigers ending in the wrong end of Guido Pizarro
19 ‘
Saga and Louis Garcia go out of service for a while and hold the ball
17 ‘
Alexis Canelo is dirty and Tigress has to stop the ball from below
12 ‘
Triverio was late with the diagonal, but no one closed the climb to the second position, and the danger was over
10 ‘
Sakka removes two, including the goalkeeper, but the Tigers move very clearly sideways to the Tigers.
8 ‘
Alexis Canello’s head is very distorted when the rain starts to fall
8 ‘
Quinoa’s shot into Garcia’s hands as Saga steals the ball in midfield, and the play promises more
4 ‘
Wrong at Enrique Trevorio in midfield
3 ‘
Kignak’s shot was deflected, however Luis Garcia saves the ball into two parts
2 ‘
The Tigers played more of the ball on the field, so far without any danger in the goals
0 ‘
The Tigris vs. Toluca match begins
They jump on the field
Both Tigress and Toluca are now banging on in the MX League protocol
They will not be
It should be noted that Gaston Sauro and Michael Estrada did not make the trip with difficulty
Leo Fernandez, in debt
Serria Leo Fernandez will not be in the opening game, however he will be able to avenge his former teammate in the second half, where he shone last season.
If Tolu wins …
If Toluca wins, it will face either Lyon or Puma in the group, depending on the last game of the claim.
If you beat Tigress
If Tigris wins, they will face either Cruz Azul or the United States in the league depending on Monterrey’s decision against Puebla.
Bad viewer
Among the top 12 teams in the tournament, Toluca was the worst spectator with only five points, thanks to one win, two draws and six defeats.
Rubens’ experience
How the devils come
Toluga qualified for 11th place with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats.
Sixth place
Dykrus qualified in sixth place with 28 points and came within a point of getting a direct pass to the quarterfinals.
Home results
Tigress equaled nine home games with four wins, four draws and one defeat, remembering they closed with two tracks against Juarez and Atlas and fell into the playoff zone.
They are already hot
XI Toluca
Garcia, Lopez, Mora, Maidana, Ortega; Gonzalez, da Silva, Sampusa, Rios; Triverio, Canello.
XI Tigress
Guzman; Salsa, rice, mesa, karaoke; Pizarro, Rodriguez, Tunas, Louis Quinones, Julian Guinos, Gignok
Now as a director
Always on the field
Since the 3rd round of Clausura 2020, the French player Kignok has not missed a single game, as they are a starter in all of them, on this occasion when they face Toluca
In gala uniform
This is how they came to be
We have started
The seventh guest is limited to the quarterfinals of the MX League. Tigris and Toluca will wage a fierce battle to win this playoffs. We start with coverage.
Latest games
In this match, they faced each other on the 5th day, when Toluca won 3-2 at home, on that occasion, taking away the losing cats.
How and Where to Watch Tigress Vs Toluca Live: REPECHAJE
The main player is Toluca
Despite missing some games this season due to the Corona virus, Argentina’s Punt Canalo was the top scorer with six goals, but he gives Scarlett a different level of play for the offense.
The main player is the Tigers
Second best scorer this season, French Andre Pierre Gignock, Remembering that he scored 11 goals in the championship, he will try to increase the share of its goals in the final.
Tigris Vs Toluca Referee
The referee in charge of this match is Fernando Hernandez Gomez.
Last row Toluca
Garcia; Lopez, Ortega, Maidan, Mora, Gonzalez; Lopez, Rios, William; Canello, Estrada.
Last row Tigress
`Guzman; Rodriguez, Reyes, Mesa, Salceto; Aquino, Dunas, Carioca, Quinones, Julian Quinones, Kignok.
Toluca: Looking for grief
Considering the many ups and downs they have received, mainly as spectators they have only had one win, Diablos wants to surprise everyone and return to the post-Mexican football season. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Lyon.
Tigress: Duty to cross tonight
After they were disqualified at the last minute against Atlas, their list and in recent successful years, Tigress has an obligation to advance to Liquila, otherwise it will be considered a failure.
Kickoff time
The Tigress vs Toluca Repsay match will be played at the Universitario Stadium in Nuevo Lyon. The kick-off is scheduled for ET at 8 p.m.