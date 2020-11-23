Tigress Vs Toluca: Live Stream Online Updates (2-0) | 11/22/2020

Tigris 2-0 Toluca

Shot from outside to the gignock area going up

Rubens Free Throw It goes above the goal

Now it’s Pizarro’s fault, he’s painted yellow

Strong entry to the edge of the area and Gonzalez are wary

The karaoke shot is deflected and ends in a corner

Very bad Pizarro served for second position

Kignok wanted to look back, but was caught out of place

Free shot by the Tigers ending in the wrong end of Guido Pizarro

Saga and Louis Garcia go out of service for a while and hold the ball

Alexis Canelo is dirty and Tigress has to stop the ball from below

Triverio was late with the diagonal, but no one closed the climb to the second position, and the danger was over

Sakka removes two, including the goalkeeper, but the Tigers move very clearly sideways to the Tigers.

Alexis Canello's head is very distorted when the rain starts to fall

Quinoa’s shot into Garcia’s hands as Saga steals the ball in midfield, and the play promises more

Wrong at Enrique Trevorio in midfield

Kignak’s shot was deflected, however Luis Garcia saves the ball into two parts

The Tigers played more of the ball on the field, so far without any danger in the goals

The Tigris vs. Toluca match begins

Both Tigress and Toluca are now banging on in the MX League protocol

It should be noted that Gaston Sauro and Michael Estrada did not make the trip with difficulty

Serria Leo Fernandez will not be in the opening game, however he will be able to avenge his former teammate in the second half, where he shone last season.

If Toluca wins, it will face either Lyon or Puma in the group, depending on the last game of the claim.

If Tigris wins, they will face either Cruz Azul or the United States in the league depending on Monterrey’s decision against Puebla.

Among the top 12 teams in the tournament, Toluca was the worst spectator with only five points, thanks to one win, two draws and six defeats. READ The United States says a WHO study on the origin of the virus is not transparent

Toluga qualified for 11th place with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats.

Dykrus qualified in sixth place with 28 points and came within a point of getting a direct pass to the quarterfinals.

Tigress equaled nine home games with four wins, four draws and one defeat, remembering they closed with two tracks against Juarez and Atlas and fell into the playoff zone.

Garcia, Lopez, Mora, Maidana, Ortega; Gonzalez, da Silva, Sampusa, Rios; Triverio, Canello.

Guzman; Salsa, rice, mesa, karaoke; Pizarro, Rodriguez, Tunas, Louis Quinones, Julian Guinos, Gignok

Since the 3rd round of Clausura 2020, the French player Kignok has not missed a single game, as they are a starter in all of them, on this occasion when they face Toluca

The seventh guest is limited to the quarterfinals of the MX League. Tigris and Toluca will wage a fierce battle to win this playoffs. We start with coverage.

In this match, they faced each other on the 5th day, when Toluca won 3-2 at home, on that occasion, taking away the losing cats.

Despite missing some games this season due to the Corona virus, Argentina's Punt Canalo was the top scorer with six goals, but he gives Scarlett a different level of play for the offense.

Second best scorer this season, French Andre Pierre Gignock, Remembering that he scored 11 goals in the championship, he will try to increase the share of its goals in the final.

The referee in charge of this match is Fernando Hernandez Gomez.

Garcia; Lopez, Ortega, Maidan, Mora, Gonzalez; Lopez, Rios, William; Canello, Estrada.

`Guzman; Rodriguez, Reyes, Mesa, Salceto; Aquino, Dunas, Carioca, Quinones, Julian Quinones, Kignok.

Considering the many ups and downs they have received, mainly as spectators they have only had one win, Diablos wants to surprise everyone and return to the post-Mexican football season. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Lyon.

After they were disqualified at the last minute against Atlas, their list and in recent successful years, Tigress has an obligation to advance to Liquila, otherwise it will be considered a failure.