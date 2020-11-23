Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will return to training after a negative test for the corona virus.

While on international duty with Egypt, Salah signed a contract with Govt-19 and spent some time in solitude. In fact, he has returned two positive tests before Subsequent study also shows symptoms of the virus.

That third test came on Wednesday, which means he missed the Reds The report beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday.

However, he has sent back his first negative test, which means he can re-join his co-workers in the training field. What’s more, Liverpool will be able to track him further through further tests this week.

That’s what I heard, a negative today [Sunday], ”Globe told reporters after the win against the foxes.

“Now I think he’s very normal in all the tests. Tomorrow we have the UEFA test and I hope he will be in it.

“He can train with us tomorrow. There are two tests in the next two days, so he will be tested. ”

Although the boat of the main stars is also missing, Liverpool saw their best on Sunday. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson did not make significant appearances.

However, striker Sherton Shakiri was also left out of the match day squad. The Swiss have lately proved a key asset to Klopp, who explained the surprising pattern of his injury.

Globe confirms Shakiri’s blow

“I know how it was. Shock had a minor muscle injury with the national team. He didn’t really realize it. Then he trained with us.” Manager Said (via Liverpool Echo).

“We gave him a day off and then he came back and got involved in a session, but it wasn’t fully engaged, he did little.