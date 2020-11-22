NBA Free Company: Kentavius ​​Caldwell-Pope re-sign three-year, $ 40 million deal with Lakers

Kentavius ​​Caldwell-Pope has re-signed a three-year, $ 40 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Athlete Shams Sarania. The third year of the contract includes a partial warranty. This is the fourth consecutive office where Caldwell-Pope has signed a contract with the Lakers. He first joined the team in 2017 after starting his career with the Detroit Pistons and has been playing under one-year contracts ever since. Now, he gets the long-term defense he’s been looking for since 2017, and he’s getting it with the championship rival he’s had in the last three seasons.

Caldwell-Pope had 4 8.4 million player options earlier this season. He was expected to pick that option in the regular season, in the expectation that the hat place would be league-sized. A strong playoff run, in which Caldwell-Pope became the third best player on a championship team. As for Sarania, Caldwell-Pope received a lot of interest around the league, but he and the Lakers were determined to conclude a deal.

It makes sense on both sides. The Lakers, having already made their mid-sized exception, have no choice but to replace Caldwell-Pope if he leaves. Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, must have joined a lottery team like New York or Atlanta to get this money somewhere else. The Lakers had full bird rights, so they could pay above the cap for their stay.

Now most of their office reloading is over. With the signing of Montreal Harrell with a medium-sized exception, the Lakers triggered a tough hat on the $ 138.9 million apron. They are now very close to that figure, and will be seen loading up Javel McKee’s 2 4.2 million salary to create the space needed to fill the list. Minimal signings are yet to be made, but the defensive champions have now made their biggest move.