Sports, Cricket

Adelaide’s chances of hosting the first Test against India have been boosted by the removal of South Australia’s lockout. Next month’s day-night test saw some dangers following South Australia’s Govt cluster, the state’s chief medical officer admitted this week that there was no guarantee they would hold it. This sparked hopes that Sydney or Melbourne could improve if needed, which would still be a pink ball fit. But Friday’s news of the easing of restrictions from Saturday will go a long way in resolving concerns about December 17th. Cricket Australia is determined in the summer opening Test at the Adelaide Oval and has not deviated from those plans. It will also be important to reopen Victoria’s border, which was closed for just two days early Thursday. Adelaide is widely regarded as the nation’s best cricket wicket, while its surface is considered the best for the pink ball. Meanwhile, South Australia’s only Test player insists that his departure from Adelaide will not affect his products, and adaptation is just as important as cover drives this summer. Travis Head moved to NSW North Coast on Tuesday, along with the entire Adelaide Strikers team and other Adelaide-based Big Bash players. He will continue his preparations at Kofs Harbor before heading to Sydney for a series of Australia A matches before the first Test. “You have to embrace it, and that’s the main focus of summer,” Head said. “We were at a golf course three days ago and now we are at Kaufs.” We’ve already come out of a bubble, so we’ve already enjoyed it. “The Adelaide crew is not the only team to move this summer. Amid fears of an explosion in southwest Sydney, NSW was forced to move into a Sheffield Shield bubble in Adelaide earlier last month. Twenty20 players and staff had to fly to Sydney earlier this week to avoid isolation, but the positive of the head could at least be seen if he were at home he would be in South Australia’s tough six – day lockout. . ”We were so lucky to get out … they climbed on the front foot and kicked us out pretty quickly. “We’m so lucky to be training here, which we can not do in locking up.” Head scored two centuries in the first two rounds of the Shield, and the third leading run scorer of the tournament averaged 65 with 455 runs. Australian Associated Press

