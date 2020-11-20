Zac Efron’s ‘Gold’ Production Recession Adelaide Goes Over COVID-19

Instagram

The former ‘High School Musical’ star flew to South Australia during filming days before strict restrictions were imposed following the outbreak of the corona virus in the state.

AceShowbiz – Survival Thriller “Gold“Corona is infected with the virus. Production is scheduled to begin in November, The Zac EfronFollowing the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Australia, Starring Film was forced to suspend its plans, declaring it the hotbed of the Adelaide deadly virus.

Jack, who was reported by News.com, flew from New South Wales to South Australia two weeks ago. The release noted that the shooting of his Stan original film takes place in a few hours from Adelaide. The Daily Mail addedBaywatch“The actor was later found and even seen with a film crew on Tuesday, November 17th.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, schools, restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and universities across the state were closed as the locking went into effect. Exercise ban outside of strict restrictions. People should wear a mask when in public. Measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus forced Zack and the film crew to lock up for six days.

Many of Jack’s fans are ex “High school music“The star is also locked in the state.” # First day of Adelaidelock Town. Not the best, but upside down we have @ZacEfron locked, so this is not all that bad. Got this Adelaide !! #COVIDSA #LockdownSA, “One tweeted, another,” We may all be a little scared of SA right now, but I’m sure Zac Efron is locked in here with us, so that’s fine. ”

Fans shared the joy of seeing Zac Efron locked up in South Australia due to COVID-19.

“Gold” stars Jack alongside director Anthony Hayes, who stars in the thriller. It revolves around two strangers who stumble upon a giant golden nail while traveling through a desert. The couple then set out to find a device that would protect their invention, while the others would be behind.

“It’s a wonderful, catchy and timely story about greed, humanity, who we are, what we did to the world, and where we would go if we weren’t careful,” Hayes said of the film. “Having Zac Efron as my main man in this film is an absolute gift. Seeing what he is already creating is like we have never seen from him before. I can not wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic image to audiences around the world.”