The Russian spacewalk will build a space station for the new block

That’s right; Both have the first name, Sergei, and are pronounced the same way. This is Raishiko’s second time at the space station, and Good-Sverko’s first. This is the first spacewalk for the two astronauts.

Worried about excluding the two astronauts? Ryzykov, the current Commander of Expedition 64, will wear the Russian Orlon space suit with red stripes, while Good-Sverkov will wear a space suit with blue stripes.

During a press conference at the space station in October, Ryzykov will be appointed as EV1 and Good-Sverkov as EV2 – which is more confusing than what is referred to as “Sergei 1” and “Sergei 2”.