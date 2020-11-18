The Russian spacewalk will build a space station for the new block

That’s right; Both have the first name, Sergei, and are pronounced the same way. This is Raishiko’s second time at the space station, and Good-Sverko’s first. This is the first spacewalk for the two astronauts.
Worried about excluding the two astronauts? Ryzykov, the current Commander of Expedition 64, will wear the Russian Orlon space suit with red stripes, while Good-Sverkov will wear a space suit with blue stripes.
During a press conference at the space station in October, Ryzykov will be appointed as EV1 and Good-Sverkov as EV2 – which is more confusing than what is referred to as “Sergei 1” and “Sergei 2”.
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, who was launched with astronauts from Kazakhstan in October, will help the guys stay fit and monitor their progress throughout space travel.
The live broadcast of the spacecraft, which will start at 9:30 a.m. ET, will be streamed on NASA’s website. The space walk is expected to last about six hours.
Assembly and maintenance for the station, the 232nd overall space orbit and the 47th Russian space orbit for the eighth contribution this year.
First, the astronauts will test the hatch for leaks outside the Russian Boise block because it will be used as an aircraft once the new block arrives.
The new Russian multipurpose laboratory module, called “Nauka” in Russian for “science”, will be replaced by the Russian Birs module. Birs will be fired, unopened and removed in the future.
Nauka will start from Kazakhstan next year. In the meantime, a number of space routes will be required to relocate assets from the Birs and Zaria blocks to prepare for Nauca’s arrival in April 2021.
“We welcome any and all modules, especially if there is room for them,” Rubins said in October.
Then there were 7
Zero Gravity Indicators, usually cute toys, let the crew know when they reach space after launch. As soon as the toy starts to float, they know they are in space.
Yud, a small astronaut knitted by Good-Svergo’s wife Olga, went with them during their early October. According to NASA, each team should take their own indicator.
Crew-1 took NASA astronauts Victor Clover Jr., Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker and Sochi Nokuchi of Japan to the space station for a six-month stay.
NASA’s Commercial Crew program could expand the astronaut’s space station – meaning more scientific and new types of experiments can take place in a unique micro – gravity environment.
All seven groups held a reception on Tuesday.
This is a historic moment for the space station. This is the first long-term crew, including seven members, in the space station’s 20 years. November 2 marks 20 years of continuous human existence on the space station.
Earlier, the space station catered to 13 people, but only a few days later the crew arrived.