UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fine and will rule by zoom after the Govt-19 contact

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fine only after contacting Govt-19.

Mr Johnson, 56, said he would drive the government forward via Zoom when he was isolated for two weeks on Downing Street.

His latest brush with the COVID comes after a turbulent week in which his most senior adviser, Parama Brexiter Dominic Cummings, was fired after colliding with a rival faction led by Mr Johnson’s fianc மனைவிe and his new spokesman.

From a flat above Downing Street, Mr Johnson must capture Europe’s worst COVID-19 eruption and master the subtle diplomacy needed to secure a last – minute Brexit trade deal within days.

“I fit in as a butcher dog In a video tweet, Mr Johnson smiled and wore a jumper with an open shirt.

“I explode with antibodies.

“Much more has to be said through the zoom of course and other means of electronic communication.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the masked Westminster Abbey following a memorial service on Armed Forces Day in London.(Reuters: Toby Melville)

Mr Johnson announced Sunday The NHS test and trace program told him to isolate himself for two weeks After confirming that MP Lee Anderson, who attended the 35-minute meeting with the Prime Minister, tested positive.

“He’s fine, he’s totally full of beans,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

“He will be, I have no doubt, pushing things forward through the zoom this week.”

General view outside St Thomas' Hospital in London after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital.
Boris Johnson was treated for COVID-19 in April at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.(Reuters: Simon Dawson)

Mr Johnson was previously tested positive for the corona virus in April.

He was taken to hospital on April 5 before being admitted to intensive care the next day as symptoms worsened.

He was costly Three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London Before going to his country residence checkers to recover.

The health minister says vaccines will not be available until 2021

Meanwhile, the country is plagued with rising infection rates, with 1,372,884 corona virus cases and 52,026 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

But Mr Hancock told Sky News that the vast majority of people in the UK will not be vaccinated early next year.

“Even that [vaccine] We expect people to be vaccinated in the new year and there will be a majority of people, ”he said.

He said the government was working hard to produce the vaccine when it was available and hoped that various administrations across the UK would adopt rules that people could meet at Christmas.

“We are totally working to make Christmas as normal as possible,” he said.

Reuters / ABC

