Mike Tyson is completely ahead of his boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. (Big)

Next time you are too tired (or obviously lazy) to force yourself to the gym, go to this post for inspiration. Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion and all-round knockout machine, has been completely joked two weeks out of his boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. at the age of 54.

While the event is definitely an exhibition, the real deal is the “Iron Mike” body.

Tyson began to take the form of war again in late 2019. While there is no fight against today’s best looks, Tyson has received a number of concessions, including some interest in the plain knuckle fighting championship (PKFC).

Finally, Tyson made a deal to face fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. last September. After some restrictions, the boat – which is said to carry the $ 49.99 pay-per-view (BPV) price tag – was postponed.

Now, the heavy hitters are set to fall in Carson, California on November 28, 2020, with the winner crowned with the opening “Lead Battle” belt. Tyson last competed 15 years ago and ended his boxing career with two straight defeats. Jones, 51, recently battled it out in 2018 and has now won four fights.