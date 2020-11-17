Documents submitted to Newham Council reveal how Crystal will be replaced – and how the immediate arrival of the mayor and hundreds of City Hall staff has divided residents.
One questioned the monetary value of the move, saying it was “like selling a Rolls-Royce to buy a Mercedes and then claiming to be frugal”. There was concern about overcrowding at the DLR and Canning Town station, and an increase in vehicle pollution and parking problems.
There was also concern about the loss of public space due to the need to build a security fence around the building.
But others welcomed the GLA’s arrival, saying it would help speed up the region’s regeneration.
One resident called it “a wonderful project for a building that is often unused.”
Planning documents also reveal how City Hall’s upstairs function room, London’s living room, will be remodeled in The Crystal.
There will be no car parking spaces, but a secure bike hanger with 117 rotation spaces will be built.
These loops are cleaned of rainwater collected from the roof of the building
Three flagpoles will be erected outside – the rest of the pro Mr Khan will continue to fly the EU flag
The building is heated or cooled by air drawn underground from a “ground source heat pump”.
The relocation to The Crystal will only accommodate 226 of the 500 GLA staff, while the rest will be re-employed at the London Fire Brigade headquarters in Southwark.
A new room will be created to accommodate about 170 people
The move is aimed at saving $ 61 million over five years, with Mr Conmed having to make cuts to public services, including the police and the LFP, at an estimated $ 493 million in GLA revenues. The effect of infection.
The previous consultation in the summer attracted more than 200 responses, with “great support” from residents and businesses.
According to a London assembly analysis, it will cost $ 6 million to renovate the building domestically, and $ 3.6 million to upgrade its security and $ 1.5 million for IT. It cost $ 2.5 million to move equipment and documents from City Hall.
A spokesman for the mayor said: “The move to Crystal is expected to serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of Royal Docs, which will lead to 25,000 new homes and create 60,000 new jobs over the next 20 years, backed by the arrival of the Elizabeth line.
“The move will save $ 61 million over five years, and is essential because the government has not provided enough funding for local and regional government in London, including Covit-19 costs.”