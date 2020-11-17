Documents submitted to Newham Council reveal how Crystal will be replaced – and how the immediate arrival of the mayor and hundreds of City Hall staff has divided residents.

One questioned the monetary value of the move, saying it was “like selling a Rolls-Royce to buy a Mercedes and then claiming to be frugal”. There was concern about overcrowding at the DLR and Canning Town station, and an increase in vehicle pollution and parking problems.

There was also concern about the loss of public space due to the need to build a security fence around the building.

But others welcomed the GLA’s arrival, saying it would help speed up the region’s regeneration.

One resident called it “a wonderful project for a building that is often unused.”

Planning documents also reveal how City Hall’s upstairs function room, London’s living room, will be remodeled in The Crystal.

There will be no car parking spaces, but a secure bike hanger with 117 rotation spaces will be built.

These loops are cleaned of rainwater collected from the roof of the building

Three flagpoles will be erected outside – the rest of the pro Mr Khan will continue to fly the EU flag

The building is heated or cooled by air drawn underground from a “ground source heat pump”.

The relocation to The Crystal will only accommodate 226 of the 500 GLA staff, while the rest will be re-employed at the London Fire Brigade headquarters in Southwark.

A new room will be created to accommodate about 170 people