Raheem Sterling suffered a “minor” injury ahead of Sunday’s England Nations League match against Belgium, saying he hopes Gareth Southgate will be fit ahead of the “weekend”.

The news came before the game on the England team’s official Twitter account, Southgate said Sky Sports After a while Sterling had a “little murmur.”

Speaking before the kick-off, he said: “Rahim realized something a few days ago and did not train on Friday as a precaution.

“He started training yesterday, but it’s not very happy. We discussed it, it’s not about getting a chance.

“I think he will be fine by the weekend, but the games for us came very quickly.

“It was a bit of a heavy pitch when we trained on Friday. It was really a little silly. He had a good rest at the start of the week – an unfortunate incident, but it’s not going to keep him out for long.”

With Southgate’s prediction that Sterling will be “well over the weekend”, his involvement in England’s final Nations League match against Iceland on Wednesday – live on Sky Sports – is questionable.

Manchester City are hopeful that Sterling will recover from a clash with Tottenham on Saturday – and may live on Sky Sports – as they try to make up for the five-point gap between themselves and Jose Mourinho’s side in the Premier League.

England vs Iceland to advance at Wembley

England will be allowed to play in the league match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

Following the UK government’s granting of “elite athletic exemption” to the Icelandic team to complete the tournament, the National Stadium will host England’s final Group A2 match.

Entry from Denmark – where Iceland plays on Sunday – is currently restricted to non-British residents, as a new corona virus is thought to have appeared on mink farms.

The FA urged the government to grant “elite athletic exemption” on behalf of Iceland, which would allow entry into the UK under strict rules.

The FA said in a statement: “Following discussions with the relevant authorities, we are pleased to confirm that next Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League match against Iceland will progress at Wembley Stadium.”