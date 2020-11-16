‘Everyone is angry and sad’: Canada shocked by killing rare white mousse | World News

Killing a rare “spirit” Moses Canada It has shocked residents of a northern Ontario community and prompted a First Nations man to reward anyone who can help the authorities arrest suspicious poachers.

Residents around the town of Timmins have long been changing the stories of a ghostly white moose, occasionally moving quietly through the aspen and pine forests.

But poachers recently killed two female moose, including a white cow. The remains, including their heads, were dumped on a long-distance service road.

“Everyone is angry and sad. Why would you shoot it? Nobody wants something bad, ”said Murray Ray, head of state at the nearby Flying Post First. “If you have a license to shoot one cow mousse, you can shoot another. Leave the whites alone.”

Muse are not albinos, but derive their color from the dull gene. Among the indigenous peoples of the region are white animals such as the bison and the crow Grizzly Bears, Are considered sacred and should not be compromised.

“It saddens me that someone would take such a beautiful animal,” said Troy Woodhouse, a member of the Flying Post community. “No one knows exactly how many people are in the area, so the loss of a ghost muse is one thing.”

Many years ago, while he and his wife were fishing in the Groundhawk River, they saw a white figure in a row of woodhouse trees. As they approached their boat, the couple watched in amazement as a young white bull moose stood near the door of Woodhouse’s grandfather’s house.

“It’s a sign that he’s taking care of us on the ground. It’s very special to me,” he said.

Mark Clement, a photographer in the area, discovered many mousses over the years. He knows of at least four white bulls – and estimates that 30 may have spread in the area.

Although white moose have been found in the area for more than 40 years, it is only in the last decade that they have won legal protection. They are not an isolated race, but throughout the region, signs warn against killing them – the only place in the country where such a law exists.

In 2013, three poachers killed a white moose in the province of Nova Scotia, angering locals. After realizing the mistake they had made, the hunters returned to the town of Micmac so that the festival could be held for several days – but with the head as a trophy. The Flying Post Nation has demanded the return of the latest spirit of their return to Moses, so that a ceremony may be held in his honor.

Wildlife officials have asked the public to present any evidence that could lead to the allegations. Woodhouse also offered a C $ 1,000 (60,760) reward.

“I am the first national member of a proud flying post and would love to help in any way I can,” he said. “Since I was so far away, I thought I could donate some money to raise more awareness and encourage others to express their concerns.”

The message he delivered spread quickly. A local drilling company matched Woodhouse’s offer and an animal welfare group provided C $ 5,000. The total now stands at 000 8,000.

“Hunters may have tried to get one moose, another by accident. If a person voluntarily admits what they did, I will put my part to any legal fees, ”Woodhouse said. “There is so much negativity in the world today. It’s nice to see some people come together and try to turn this into something positive.”