Elon Musk Govt-19 | Science

SpaceX aimed to launch four astronauts Sunday night International Space Station, Although the chances of good weather are only 50-50, the company’s chairman Elon Musk was sidelined by Govt-19.

Vice President Mike Pence was expected at NASA’s Kennedy Location The long-awaited hub of regular group cycles in privately owned and operated capsules. This is the second time in nearly a decade that astronauts have been set to launch a rocket into orbit from the United States.

“Sports Day!” Tweeted NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins, Team Commander.

Despite the mixed test results, Musk said via Twitter that he “mostly” had a moderate case of the corona virus. NASA policy is for anyone who tests positively to isolate and isolate the virus.

Kasturi was excited. “Astronaut launching today!” He tweeted Sunday morning that he had symptoms last week, but now felt “very normal”.

Representatives for SpaceX Kasturi did not answer questions about his whereabouts.

The launch of three American and one Japanese astronaut comes three months after two NASA test pilots successfully completed the first occupation flight of a Dragon Group capsule of SpaceX.

The team, led by Air Force Colonel Hopkins, will include physicist Shannon Walker and naval commander and rookie astronaut Victor Clover, who will be the first black astronaut to spend a long time on the space station – a full five to six months. Japanese astronaut Sochi Nokuchi will become the third person to launch a rocket aboard a ship on three types of spacecraft.

Recognizing all the challenges in 2020, especially in recognizing the global epidemic, they named their capsule a setback.

The 50-50 forecast is only for local weather, with no lift or sea conditions scheduled for 7.27pm, as far as the US East Coast or Ireland across the North Atlantic. The air and waves should be within range and the capsule should generate an emergency splash if anything goes wrong during launch.

Rough seas triggered SpaceX To maximize the start of a day Its booster-landing platform in the Atlantic in order to achieve its perfect position. The company plans to re-use the first phase booster for its next group launch next spring.

Following the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011, NASA transferred cargo and personnel to the space station for private companies. The space company will save millions by eliminating the need to buy seats on Russian Soyuz capsules.

Boeing, NASA’s other team transport provider, has not yet introduced astronauts. The company is still working to tackle software issues following the poor aerospace launch of its Starliner capsule last December.