The Kansas State Volleyball team (9-4) dominated the opening game of the series against DCU (1-6) on Friday night, defeating the Horned Frogs in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15, Wild Gates fourth. Straight hit.

The Wild Gates, who recorded 40 deaths and seven errors in 90 attempts, had the highest hitting percentage of a season on Friday night with 367 percent playing their first game in less than a month, against horn frogs.

“I thought it was a performance that will dominate us a lot tonight,” head coach Susie Fritz said in a K-State Athletics press release. “A team feels very good. They can hit close to 400. With the arrival of DCU, they are facing some significant suffering that they have not played in a month. We look like we’ve been at the end of the season, so I’m very happy with tonight’s match.”

Newcomers shone for K-State in Friday’s match. After a somewhat dull performance in the doubleheader with Texas Tech last weekend, outside hitter Alia Carter came back strong, killing the team 14 and recording all three volumes.

Middle blocker Gaddy Fernandez also had a career night, with seven deaths and no errors recorded in 10 attempts for a career advance.700 percent hit.

K-State got off to a quick and very clean start in the first set, recording 11 casualties and four errors in that first frame, selecting DCU for a 25-16 win and ending the Wild Gates at 8-2. Of those 11 murders, Carter recorded four in that first set. Redshirt Sophomore Abigail Archibang and Holly Pandey teamed up for four volumes in the opening set.

Archibang finished his night and led the team in total, recording a total of six.

The DCU recorded 10 deaths, while there were 10 errors.

Things continued to get better for K-State throughout the match, starting the second set with a 20-9 lead and on the way to a 253 set, taking 17 wickets in two errors for a .395 hit percentage. Two wins. Carter led the set, six kills and no errors.

Defending their best in the end, the Wild Gates started their final set with 11-2 and wiped out the Horned Frogs for 25.4 a set with three hits for a .440 hitting 12 for one error.

The hitter Julia Adams led the team outside DCU Sophomore and recorded seven homicides a night. .088 The DCU finished with 91 fatalities and 28 errors in 91 attempts.

“We were able to overcome some of the obstacles in our line-up, a little bit, and play a little bit tonight, but there was no break in the chain,” Fritz said. “For me, they are remarkably positive. You can come out and hit .367 and keep your opponent under .100 – that’s a good division, it’s a good night for us.”

K-State closes the doubleheader against DCU tomorrow at 6:30 pm in the Wild Gates Home Final at Pramlage College. The match can now be watched live on Pix 12 ESPN + on KMAN Radio with live audio.