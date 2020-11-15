Terry Harper beats Katrina Thunder to defend WBC World Super-Featherweight title

Harper (left) now has 11 wins and one draw

Terry Harper produced a medical finish to stop Katrina Thunder and defend her WBC World Super-Featherweight title in style at Wembley Arena.

Britain showed across the basics of boxing, punching hard punches, good jaws and counter punches to take control.

In the ninth round, a solid body shot wounded the Thunder, allowing Harper to lift forward and force the stop.

“It has become my year,” 24-year-old Harper told Sky Sports.

Advertiser Eddie Hearn called Harper’s performance “a dream” and says the first defeat for the Thunder was the perfect response to the social media giants he had encountered since drawing with Natasha Jonas in August.

“You’re skeptical, you’re questioning me,” Harper said. “In the fourth round I injured my hand, so I stumbled and moved. I was still maturing. I was stuck in the game plan.

“I have a reconsideration with Natasha Jonas in my contract. It will happen when it happens, but I want to put the topics together and fight with the other girls in my section.”

Harper said she would not engage in a close battle and would stick with her strength instead. He was able to land a solid counter-right in the first round before retaining the type of jab that could fully control a match.

“Use your feet when you miss her and pay her,” she was told in her corner after two rounds.

She refused to fall for the fantasies that the Norwegian Thunder worked for, and at the age of nine broke her gently until she had a chance to drive home to a left side of the body.

The way Harper completed her chance will further boost her confidence and after a hurricane year she quit her job at a chip shop and became world champion, this scene should convince her that she belongs on the world stage.

‘Impressive and flawless’ – Analysis

Harper now says he wants to chase other champions in Super Featherweight

BBC Sports Boxing Correspondent Mike Costello: What an amazing performance. During the week he learned how much Jonas had learned from the fight, there were lessons to be learned, she boxed the fight and told her the way from the beginning.

BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing Analyst Steve Bunce: A flawless performance from the first hour until the referee does the human thing. The body had a bad shot and it was a fantastic job from the referee. Thunders took a steady beat, her heart breaking a little by Harper.

Win the ball after a tricky week

Rachel Paul now has seven wins and one defeat in her career

Also in the UK of the card Rachel Paul Jorgelina maintained her momentum by defeating Guannini unanimously.

The 29-year-old Paul faced Guannini for the vacant world title in the Phantomweights, but when Argentina failed to build the weight, a weight division in the Super Phantomweight for a match was overbooked.

The ball – a full-time social worker – gained prominence by embracing the first defeat of Shannon Gordonay’s life in August – after soaking solid shots from Guannini in the third round – she began to look sharper and faster as the pair neared the box.

The ball – considerably taller than her opponent – had never been seen to use her jab to dominate from a distance, the distant fighter made 10 rounds, but landed 99-91 99-91 99-92 on the cards.

“I’m glad it’s been a crazy week because we did not know the fight was going to happen,” Paul said, now hoping to face Australia’s Ebony Bridge for the vacant WBA title they had hoped to compete against.

“I’m glad I put my head together and dealt with it. It annoyed me that she couldn’t put on weight. I didn’t think I did too badly. I walked her down. I didn’t think it happened. I felt I handled it well for her shots.”