Lance Stroll’s shocking Formula 1 polar state yellow flag for Turkish Grand Prix is ​​in danger after being summoned by FIA secretaries for disrespect.

Stroll hit the first F1 pole of his career in a wet qualifying session at Istanbul Park on Saturday, knocking out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez at the end of Q3.

But the Canadian driver will now meet the maids claiming that he did not slow down enough for the yellow flags on Turn 7 on his polar level lap.

FIA secretaries have released a bulletin confirming that Stroll is under investigation, and he must report to them at 18:30 local time in Turkey to discuss the incident.

This leaves Stroll at risk of receiving a phase penalty that would remove his first F1 polar position.

The maids’ report said yellow flags were shown on Turn 7 following Sister Racing Point’s turn to Perez in the car.

Stroll was informed of the yellow flags on team radio, but was later told “it was a yellow, so push before improving the time to get to polar position”.

FIA secretaries have summoned McLaren driver Lando Norris for allegedly failing to lower yellow flags during Q1.

Despite the yellow flags shown following the late laps for Danil Quidditch and Nicholas Latifi, many drivers improved their lap time during the Q1 with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

The FIA ​​racing regulator later confirmed that it would take care of all drivers who improved their lap time after the session, but has so far confirmed that the 11th-ranked Norris is under formal investigation.

If Stroll is to be hit with a stage penalty, it will push Max Verstappen to the polar position for Red Bull, and mark the third polar point of his F1 career.

Slow failure of the yellow flags usually carries a three-point fine, which pushes them to fourth place on the stroller stage.

This will encourage Perez to be in the front row, while Red Bull’s Alexander Alban will advance to third place.

