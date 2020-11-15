SpaceX Crew-1 Launches: Sunday ISS

NASA



This is no longer a test. SpaceX expects the International Space Station astronaut to replace the normal part of NASA’s operations Team-1 task – Its first crew rotation aircraft – Sunday, Nov. 15. The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to possible problems with sea air and rescue operations.

Underground of SpaceX Demo-2 mission to two NASA astronauts ISS In May. It was painful and exciting because real humans tested the Crew Dragon for the first time. Launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Crew-1 will follow in the footsteps of that successful voyage.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein tweeted the news of the release delay Friday. The weather should be good not only on the launch pad, but out of the water anywhere The astronauts will land during the missile emergency.

Update: Due to coastal winds and rescue operations, AS NASA And P SpaceX Crew-1 aims to embark on a journey with astronauts Space station Sunday, November 15 at 7:27 p.m. The first phase booster is planned to be used again to fly astronauts on the Crew-2. # LaunchAmerica – Jim Bridenstein (im Zimbridenstein) November 13, 2020

Carrying Crew-1 Michael Hopkins, Victor Clover And Shannon Walker NASA, plus Sochi Nokuchi To the station for a six-month stay at the Japanese space agency Jaxa. The crew named the spacecraft “Recession”.

NASA will livestream the launch on Sunday, and will provide a continuum of travel information, including docking, hatch opening and reception. Although coverage will begin shortly, the lift-off will be at 4:27 p.m.

The launch was already discounted from the previous date Technical problem with some Falcon 9 rocket engines During the previous launch of the US space force GPS satellite mission.

Founder of SpaceX Elon Musk told him he could be Govt-19 on Friday, But there is no indication that this could affect the Crew Dragon launch pad. The The astronauts are in isolation Leads to start.

NASA announced the Crew Dragon “The first new crew to be certified by NASA for regular flights with astronauts from spacecraft nearly 40 years ago,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. SpaceX tweeted dramatic photos Crew shows the Dragon and the Falcon 9 vertical at the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week.

SpaceX and Boeing are partners with NASA in the agency Business Team Plan, An attempt to bring astronauts to American soil for the ISS after many years of relying on the Russian spacecraft. Crew-1 is a key moment in this process.

