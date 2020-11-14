WWE confirms the release of Jelena Vega after calls for unionization

Superstar ‘Broken Up’ In His Release (Photo: WWE)

To the surprise of fans around the world, WWE has confirmed the release of Jelena Vega.

The announcement came shortly before Friday night for pro-wrestling company SmackDown, which comes after giving voice to the latest drama surrounding superstar unionization and third-party sites.

In a brief statement about WWE.com, the company simply said: ‘The release of Jelena Vega has come to WWE terms. Congratulations to her on her future endeavors. ‘

It should be noted that no reason was given for his departure after three years with the brand, including WWE’s call or his own request.

Shortly before the announcement – but, according to the report – after she was informed of the decision – Jelena tweeted: ‘I support unionization. (sic) ‘

Following his release, he returned to Twitch as he had to stop streaming as WWE recently caught up with stars using third-party sites.

Instead, he thanked her for living his dream, while admitting that he was ‘completely heartbroken’ by the way things came out.

She said: ‘I am sad. I was completely heartbroken. But obviously this is not the last thing you are going to see me do. I do not know what the future holds

‘If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, you know, stay that way. But I thank you so much.

‘I’m not angry, I’m broken. Because doing this, being a wrestler is all I wanted to do. So I do not know what to say, I do not really know ‘

He then took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support, along with a photo of Ring Gear paying tribute to his late father.

He wrote: ‘I want to thank everyone for the last 3-4 years WWEUniverse, this is incredible.

‘I can never say“ this is daddy for you ”if some people don’t believe me. I love all of you, I can not do without your support.

Jelena – who recently set up an on-phone account for her Cosplay projects – previously made her name as Rosita in Impact Wrestling and served with promotion from 2011 to 2013.

Although Andrade has appeared as manager for most of his NXT and WWE career after joining in 2017, Vega began his career as a wrestler this year.

